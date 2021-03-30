Saturday was a rough day for the Ada High School baseball team’s offense.
The Cougars managed just two hits in a 5-0 loss at Kingston early in the day and later two McAlester pitchers combined for a no-hitter in a 9-3 setback to the rival Buffaloes at Cougar Field.
Ada, now 8-6 on the season, also went without a hit during a 9-1 loss to Calera Friday in the Kingston Festival. The Cougars hosted Byng Monday night and are at Byng today at 4:30 p.m. in District 4A-3 action. Ada then heads to the tough 2021 Bo Bowman Tournament in Lawton. The Cougars meet Comanche at 2 p.m. Thursday and have a pair of games on Friday, meeting Guymon at 4 p.m. and Lawton MacArthur at 6 p.m.
A third-place game is set for noon on Saturday with the title contest to follow at 2 p.m.
Ada head coach Shane Coker said the offense needs to turn things around quickly, especially against district foes.
“It’s very concerning,” Coker said of his team’s struggles at the plate. “Pitching from this point forward is going to get tougher. The district teams we have left are at the top of the district standings. We are allowing too many runs to combat our lack of production.”
Kingston 5, Ada 0
The Kingston combo of Brady Brister and reliever Jace Hayes combined for a two-hit shutout. Brister struck out two, walked one and allowed one hit in 2.0 innings of work and Hayes tossed the final five innings and finished with 10 strikeouts, two walks while allowing one hit.
Ada got a single by Brodie Andrews with one out in the second inning and a one-out double by Zac Carroll in the top of the fifth inning that put runners at second and third. Kingston got out of that jam with back-to-back strikeouts by Hayes.
The Redskins scored three runs in the first inning and tacked on two more in the sixth.
Kington — now 9-3 — managed just five hits off Ada hurlers Andrews and Reid Samson. Andrews struck out three, walked five and gave up three earned runs in 5.1 innings. Samson surrendered one earned run off two walks, a strikeout and a hit.
Hayes was the leading hitter for Kingston. He finished 2-for-3 with a double, two RBIs, a walk and two runs scored. Klete Finley went 1-for-2 with a walk and two runs scored from the top of the KHS lineup.
McAlester 9, Ada 3
The Buffaloes — which evened their record at 6-6 on the year — led just 4-3 before scoring five runs in the top of the seventh to get some breathing room.
McAlester pitchers Gage Dollins, Blake Martin and Bryson Martin didn’t allow a Cougar hit, but the Buffaloes gave Ada plenty of chances to score. The three MHS hurlers combined for seven walks and the Buffaloes made two errors. The trio also combined for seven strikeouts.
Zac Carroll absorbed the loss for Ada. he struck out six and walked none in 6.0 innings of work but allowed seven earned runs. Hunter Condon tossed the final inning and allowed two hits and one earned run.
