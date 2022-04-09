Ada offense struggles Friday at Vanoss Festival

VANOSS — The Ada Lady Cougars struggled to score runs in a pair of losses Friday at the Vanoss Softball Festival.
Ada dropped a 13-2 decision to Wayne in Game 1 and fell to Stonewall 11-1 in Game 2.
Coach Jeremy Strong’s bunch fell to 2-13 on the season.
The Lady Cougars travel to Bethel on Monday and will face the host Lady Wildcats and Prague in festival action at 4:30 and 5:45 p.m.
Friday, April 8
Game 1
Wayne 13, Ada 2
The Lady Cougars got the early upper hand with a pair of runs in the top of the second inning.
Amaya Frizell reached on a one-out error and raced to third on a double by Rylynn Truett. Jakobi Williams walked to load the bases and Ariana Munoz followed with an infield hit that drove in Ada’s first run of the game.
Karsyn Woods then launched a sacrifice fly toward right field that the Wayne first baseman tracked down, but Truett still scored on the play to put Ada on top 2-0.
The Lady Bulldogs got a run back in the bottom of the first before exploding for nine runs in the second inning to pull away.
Ada was unable to get a hit after the first inning.
Wayne collected nine hits in the four-inning game, led by Mayce Trejo, who finished 2-for-2 with a triple, two RBIs and a run scored. Haylee Durrence went 2-for-2 with a walk, two RBIs and three runs scored from the top of the Wayne batting order, while Daliyah Fuentes finished 2-for-3 with a double, two RBIs and a run scored.
Ada was charged with three errors in the contest and surrendered six walks.
Game 2
Stonewall 11, Ada 1
Ada pushed across a run in the top of the first inning before their bats again went silent.
Amaya Frizell hit a one-out single before Rylynn Truett hit into a fielder’s choice. Jakobi Williams then delivered a two-out double to left field and Truett raced home all the way from first base to give Ada a 1-0 lead.
The Lady Cougars’ final two hits came when Frizell and Truett led off the top of the fourth inning with back-to-back singles. However, that uprising was short-circuited after a double play and a strikeout got the Lady Longhorns out of that jam.
Talise Parnell ripped a home run for Stonewall and finished 2-for-3 with four RBIs and two runs scored in a 14-hit SHS attack.
Lilly Wyche went 2-for-2 with a walk, a triple and three runs scored from the top of the Stonewall batting order, while Aaliyah Reeves finished 2-for-3 with a double and a run scored. Kayden Alford also had two hits for Stonewall, while Kaylee Ford and Charisma Newton supplied doubles.
