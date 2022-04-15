PURCELL — Sophomore pitcher Reid Samson tossed a shutout in Ada’s 5-0 victory over Bethel Thursday morning in the first round of the 2022 Heart of Oklahoma Tournament in Purcell.
Head coach Shane Coker’s club improved to 21-5, while the Wildcats fell to 9-4. The Cougars take on the Newcastle-Pauls Valley winner at 3 p.m. today in a semifinal contest. The championship game is scheduled for 4 p.m. Saturday with the third-place contest set for 1:30 p.m.
Samson’s solid complete-game outing included three strikeouts and two walks. He scattered six hits.
Three Bethel pitchers combined for five strikeouts, five walks and allowed two earned runs. The Wildcats were charged with three errors.
The game was scoreless after three innings before the Cougars scored a single run in the top of the fourth inning when Brodie Andrews led off with a triple and raced home on a sacrifice fly off the bat of Tre Ivy.
Ada got some breathing room with three runs in the top of the sixth inning before Samson walked with the bases loaded in the top of the seventh to force in a run and round out the scoring.
Andrews went 2-for-4 with an RBI to lead an Ada six-hit attack. John Davis Muse cracked a double and scored a run.
Sam Charboneau had Ada’s other hit.
Austin Melson led the Wildcats, finishing 2-for-3.
Condon crushes clutch homer
Hunter Condon hit a three-run homer in the bottom of the sixth inning to help the Ada High baseball team surge past Chickasha 9-6 in a District 4A-2 makeup game Wednesday afternoon at Cougar Field.
It was a much-needed victory for the Cougars after dropping back-to-back district games to Blanchard on Monday and Tuesday. Coach Shane Coker’s club, now 20-5 this spring, is competing in the 2022 Heart of Oklahoma Tournament in Purcell this weekend. Ada met Bethel in a first-round matchup on Thursday.
The Fightin’ Chicks fell to 19-7.
Chickasha had scored three times in the top of the sixth inning to knot the score at 6-6.
In the bottom of the inning, Tre Ivy and John David Muse hit back-to-back one-out singles to get the Cougars started. Condon then attacked the first pitch he saw and lofted the ball over the centerfield fence.
Muse came in as a relief pitcher in the top of the seventh and made sure Chickasha went down quietly by striking out three of the four batters he faced to end the contest and earn a save.
Muse led a seven-hit Ada offense, going 3-for-4 with a triple, two RBIs and a run scored. Condon finished 2-for-4 with a double for the Cougars, while Ivy ended up 1-for-2 with a walk and three runs scored. Carter Freeland had Ada’s other base hit.
Condon was also the winning pitcher. He struck out four, walked none and allowed two earned runs in 3.1 innings of work. Brodie Andrews also saw mound action for the home team.
Braxton Givens led the Figthin’ Chicks at the plate. He finished 2-for-4 with two RBIs. Joseph Victery went 1-for-4 with two RBIs, while Kyler Venable finished 1-for-2 with two walks, and two runs scored.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.