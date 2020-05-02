The Ada News Team/Senior spotlight shines on the Ada High School boys and girls tennis team today.
Since most local athletes involved in winter and spring sports didn’t get to be honored during an athletic banquet, The Ada News is giving them one last chance to be in the spotlight.
LANDON SWOPES
Ada Senior
Question: What’s your favorite moment on the court?
Landon Swopes: “The moment after we clenched state our freshman year. It was my first state championship w0ith my two best friends and we all figured it out at the same time and it was a great feeling.”
Question: What’s your favorite moment at practice or in the tennis building?
Landon Swopes: “My favorite moments with the tennis team are our Christmas parties. We are like a family so we all get together and play secret Santa and have a good time.”
Question: What’s the best part about being an Ada tennis player?
Landon Swopes: “I love being on the tennis team. I have gotten to play with some of my best friends and I know that they will forever be my lifelong friends.”
REESE SIEGLE
Ada Senior
Question: What’s your favorite moment on the court?
Reese Siegle: “When my partner Landon and I won the 2019 tennis 1 doubles state championship.”
Question: What’s your favorite moment at practice or in the tennis building?
Reese Siegle: “When JoJo Cloar beat everyone in a race.”
Question: What’s the best part about being an Ada tennis player?
Reese Siegle: “Being a part of a team that I consider my family.”
CHRISTIAN SIEGLE
Ada Senior
Question: What’s your favorite moment on the court?
Christian Siegle: “Definitely our state tournaments and the atmosphere. They were always great bonding experiences.”
Question: What’s your favorite moment at practice or in the tennis building?
Christian Siegle: “Playing music during cardio tennis days.”
Question: What’s the best part about being an Ada tennis player?
Christian Siegle: “The atmosphere was awesome. There were not really any cliques and everybody was friends.”
RYAN MCCORTNEY
Ada Senior
Question: What’s your favorite moment on the court?
Ryan McCortney: “Winning state for the first time. There’s not a feeling like it.”
Question: What’s your favorite moment at practice or in the tennis building?
Ryan McCortney: “When Harrison didn’t quite make it over the net.”
Question: What’s the best part about being an Ada tennis player?
Ryan McCortney: “The best part about being an Ada tennis player was the suburban trips. Laughing with my teammates when Christian says something scientific. JoJo getting nervous before a sure-fire win. Breakfast before tournaments. Those will always be some of the best times of my life, and I will miss those moments more than the actual tournaments.”
WINSTON BROWN
Ada Senior
Question: What’s your favorite moment on the court?
Winston Brown: “Seeing some of my best friends win state championships!”
Question: What’s your favorite moment at practice or in the tennis building?
Winston Brown: “One time Skip Griese was my doubles partner during practice. I went to return the serve while Skip was standing at the net and hit the ball pretty hard right into the back of his head.”
Question: What’s the best part about being an Ada tennis player?
Winston Brown: “We really are one big family. Not only are we teammates on the court but we are friends off of it.”
JONATHAN CLOAR
Ada Senior
Question: What’s your favorite moment on the court?
Jonathan Cloar: “Beating 2 Singles from Byng last year after losing my first match against him.”
Question: What’s your favorite moment at practice or in the tennis building?
Jonathan Cloar: “Skip telling me I’d be playing last year after thinking I probably wasn’t.”
Question: What’s the best part about being an Ada tennis player?
Jonathan Cloar: “The amount of players that are always there that’ll play tennis or hang out at any time.”
JILLIAN BRASSFIELD
Ada Senior
Question: What’s your favorite moment on the court?
Jillian Brassfield: “Some of my favorite moments on the court were when my teammates were able to come and cheer my partner and I on.”
Question: What’s your favorite moment at practice or in the tennis building?
Jillian Brassfield: “My favorite moment in practice was when it was cold and rainy so we would just sit and chill together in the tennis building.”
Question: What’s the best part about being an Ada tennis player?
Jillian Brassfield: “The best part about being an Ada tennis player was being able to be a part of a big family. We are a family, we look out for each other and get very close. The closeness is definitely the best part of being an Ada tennis player.”
MAKAYLA FREEMAN
Ada Senior
Question: What’s your favorite moment on the court?
Makayla Freeman: “My favorite moment on the court was any time I scared someone enough at the net they started playing double back.”
Question: What’s your favorite moment at practice or in the tennis building?
Makayla Freeman: “My favorite moment at practice was when coach (Terry) Swopes finally let us play a game to 23.”
Question: What’s the best part about being an Ada tennis player?
Makayla Freeman: “The best part about being an Ada tennis player is the sense of family with all the players and coaches and all the fun we could have at practices and tournaments.”
