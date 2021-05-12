OKLAHOMA CITY — Competing in just three divisions, the Ada High School girls tennis team finished eighth at the Class 5A State tennis tournament held last weekend at the Oklahoma City Tennis Center.
Just being able to participate at state meant a lot to Ada head coach Terry Swopes after last year’s entire spring season was wiped out due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It was a great season. It was great to even have a season,” Swopes said. “I’m really proud of the girls.”
Ada’s No. 2 Doubles team of sophomore Ava Bolin and senior Ahna Redwine led the Lady Cougars at state.
Bolin and Redwine battled all the way to the No. 2 Doubles championship match before Cascia Hall’s Layla Drotar and Katie Stump turned back the Ada pair 6-3, 7-5 in a hard-fought battle.
“Ahna and Ava were a strong No. 2 doubles team,” Swopes said. “We had chances in the final, but ultimately fell to a good team.”
Bolin and Redwine ended the season with an 18-3 overall record. They knocked off Peyton McCuan and Hailey Shanahan of Bishop McGuinness 6-2, 6-2 in Saturday’s semifinal match.
In No. 1 Doubles, Lawton McArthur’s Abby Albert and Kaylynn Kemna defeated the Ada senior combo of Gentri Langley and Ella Summers (Ada) 6-2,6-4 in the seventh-place match. Langley and Summers finished the spring with a 27-13 mark.
Claire Duginski of Bishop McGuinness got past junior Macy Lowrance of Ada, 6-2, 6-4 in a No. 2 Singles elimination match.
