Ada has put McAlester right back where it belongs — on its high school football schedule. And after hearing from both sides, it looks like the Buffaloes are there to stay.
McAlester and Ada will meet in Week 2 of the 2020 season at Hook Eales Stadium.
The series — which started in 1915 — took a seven-year hiatus starting in 2011. In 2018, Ada and McAlester found themselves in the same district and the football rivalry was restored. But administrators from both schools said the Cougars and Buffaloes were going to lock horns no matter what, even if they hadn’t fallen together in the same district.
“The Ada and McAlester administrations and football coaches decided two years ago to resume the rivalry because we both feel it is important to our communities. We hope to continue the series regardless of class or districts,” said Ada athletic director Bryan Harwell.
“Neither one of the administrations ever wanted to not play each other,” McAlester AD John Homer echoed. “Two years ago when we brought it back, we had it worked out that if we weren’t in a district, we were going to play.”
The two teams have met on the football field 95 times and the good guys lead the all-time series 62-32-1.
“Both schools are excited about it. They know the tradition behind the McAlester-Ada rivalry,” Homer said. “I’ve been a part of it, the superintendent over (Mike Anderson) there is a graduate of Ada and he’s been a part of it. Everything’s good. For football people, that’s just part of the fall. It’s always the Ada-McAlester game.”
Ada will travel to McAlester for the second year in a row, but Durant will visit Norris Field for back to back seasons.
“We’re going to back to McAlester this year to give us that five and five — five home games and five road games. We’ll be going back to McAlester for a second time, but Durant will come here for two years in a row,” Berus explained.
Ada returns to Class 4A this year, which forced the McAlester matchup to be part of the Cougars’ non-district slate. And it’s a three-game schedule longtime Ada football supporters will recognize.
Ardmore is the first team on Ada’s list followed by McAlester and Durant. The Cougars have opened with those three rivals many, many times in years past.
“We’re going old school,” said Ada head coach Chris Berus. “When I first started watching Ada Cougar football, probably in the mid-90s, you had that same non-district schedule. To have those three non-district games is good for tradition and it’s good for the communities because the communities are very competitive in all things. It’s going to put a lot of people in the stands and the atmosphere is always really, really good.”
Durant will be the annual Homecoming game and the district schedule is as follows: home against Tecumseh, at Blanchard, home against John Marshall and Harrah, at Tuttle, home against Cushing and at Classen SAS.
“It’s going to be a very competitive district. If I’m not mistaken, six out of the eight are used to going to the playoffs,” Berus said. “You’d have to say Tuttle is the cream of the crop in the district right now with the success they’ve had there.”
When talking to the Ada coach, it was easy to see he’s ready to get after it right now.
“I’m always excited to talk football this time of the year. For it to be mid-February and get to talk about the fall schedule is an exciting time,” Berus said. “Offseason is going extremely well. Coach (Alan) Ogles is doing a phenomenal job leading us in the weight room and with our athlete development.”
