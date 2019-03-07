Ada mashes Madill for district win

MADILL — Ada’s formula for success in its season opener last week worked so well, first-year Cougar coach Dino Rosato figured he’d try it again.
He got the same results.
Pitchers Zac Carroll and Hunter Condon allowed just two combined hits and struck out seven in an 11-1 run-rule victory over Madill on the road Tuesday night.
Madill also helped the Ada cause with six errors.
The Cougars improved to 2-0 on the year and 1-0 in District 4A-3 and will host Tecumseh at 4:30 p.m. today. Madill fell to 0-2.
“The boys played hard. They had to grind early in the game,” said Rosato. “They played solid defense today. Madill mounted a rally in the bottom of three, but a nice play by outfielder Ryan Hagar shut down the effort. Eventually, they took advantage of the opportunities Madill provided and came out with a win. “
Carroll started the scoring when he raced home on a wild pitch in the top of the first inning to give Ada a 1-0 lead.
In the top of the third, Bo Charboneau and Carroll both scored during a three-error inning by the Wildcats that helped Ada boost its lead to 3-0.
Madill scored its lone run in the bottom of the third on a bases-loaded walk. Hagar’s nice grab in left field got the Cougars out of that jam without further damage.
Ada broke the game open with a five-run outburst in the top of the fourth. All five runs scored with two outs.
Charboneau was hit by a pitch, and Carroll and Braden Maloy walked to load the bases.
Manny LaValley was hit by a pitch to force in the first run, and Jaycob Gray followed with a two-RBI single to put Ada on top 6-1.
Deland Cobb followed with a fly ball that was misplayed in the outfield, allowing two more runs to cross the plate and give the Cougars a commanding 8-1 cushion.
Ada ended the scoring with three runs in the top of the fifth.
Maloy cracked a two-out double and scored on a single by LaValley. Gray then drove in a run with an RBI single and later scored on an error to give the locals the 10-run victory.
Ada finished with four hits in the contest led by Gray, who went 2-for-4 with three RBIs and two runs scored. Carroll scored three runs, and LaValley finished 1-for-2 with two RBIs and two runs scored.
Carroll (2-0) struck out three, walked four and allowed just one earned run in three innings of work. Condon had four strikeouts in two scoreless innings of relief for Ada.
Case Coble was the losing pitcher for Madill. He struck out eight, walked two and didn’t allow an earned run in three innings. Bret McDaniel and Ethan Nixon had Madill’s only two hits.
