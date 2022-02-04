SEMINOLE — While snowy weather came a few days later, the Ada High girls basketball team was raining 3-pointers against Seminole in a Tuesday night road game.
The Lady Cougars made their first eight 3-point shots and finished with 11 and blitzed Seminole 73-32.
The Lady Cougars, ranked No. 7 in Class 4A, improved to 15-3 on the season and have now reeled off 11 straight victories. Seminole lost for the fourth consecutive time and dropped to 10-8.
“We really shot the ball good in the first half. We were 5-for-5 from the 3-point line in the first quarter,” said Ada head coach Christie Jennings.
The Lady Cougars made four more triples in the second quarter. Ada led 25-8 after the first period and 49-14 by halftime.
“Any time you make nine threes in the first half, you are really shooting the ball well. Every single one of our kids played with a ton of confidence last night. It was a fun game to be a part of,” Jennings said.
Ada freshman Sania Richardson hit six 3-pointers on her way to a season-high 39 points. Amaya Frizell followed with 17 points and hit a trio of 3-pointers.
Post player Shayla Wofford also reached double figures with 10 points, while Jakobi Williams was next with nine points.
Both Williams and Abbey Strong made one 3-pointer each.
Holli Ladd scored nine points for Seminole, while Anira Sewell hit a pair of treys for six points. Kennedy Coker added five points for the home team.
The Lady Cougars were scheduled to travel to Durant tonight, but that contest was postponed. No makeup date has been announced as of press time. Ada again hits the road next Tuesday at Sequoyah-Tahlequah.
