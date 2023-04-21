ARDMORE — The Latta High School golf team finished seventh at the Plainview Invitational on Monday and the Ada Cougars ended up 14 in the rugged field.
The tournament’s first round was held at the Lakeview Golf Course and the second round was played at the Dornick Hills Golf & Country Club.
Community Christian — ranked No. 4 in Class 2A — won the team title with an overall score of 614. Host Plainview, No. 5 in Class 3A, was runner-up at 617 and Class 4A No. 3 Elk City finished third at 644. Class 3A No. 3 Kingfisher was next at 656 and Class 4A No. 5 Crossing Christian finished fifth at 652.
“Overall it was a pretty tough tournament. It was the first time for most of the guys to play at Dornick, which is a very tough course,” said Latta head coach Matt Bryant. “We had wind pick up pretty good in the afternoon which made things a little more difficult. I thought this tournament was a very good challenge for our guys.”
Nathan Womack of Elk City won the medalist crown by firing a 72-72—144. Community Christian School’s Collin Bond was runner-up with a 68-80—148 and Christian Johnson of Christan Heritage Academy settled for third at 72-77—149.
Parker Pogue led the way for the Panthers, shooting 76-86—161. Rhett Gray followed with a 78-87— 165. Teegan Lancaster was next for Latta with an 85-100—185 followed by Carter Dotson at 93-97—189 and Sam Brown at 105-100—205.
Ada’s golf squad was led by a 90-86—176 score by freshman Couper Rogers. Carter Kenley was next at 97-93—190 and Cooper Patterson followed with a score of 87-86—173. Braxton Elkins scored a 105-94—199 for Ada and Michael Muse finished with a 104-106—210.
The Cougars played at the Del City Invitational on Thursday and compete in the rugged, two-round Ardmore Invitational on Monday.
The Panthers return to action Monday at the Class 2A Regional Qualifier in Tishomingo.
