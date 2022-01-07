Ada Lady Cougars defeat Heritage Hall

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Ada High girls basketball team simply took care of business during a Tuesday night road trip to Heritage Hall.
And they did it mostly on defense.
The Lady Cougars allowed just 11 first-half points to the Lady Chargers on the way to a 45-30 victory.
Ada, ranked No. 10 in Class 4A, improved to 5-3 on the year, while host Heritage Hall dipped to 2-7.
"We played three good quarters," said Ada head coach Christie Jennings, who substituted freely over the final eight minutes.
Ada led 11-6 after the first quarter and by halftime, the visitors had forged a 23-11 advantage. The Lady Cougars outscored Heritage Hall 19-12 in the third period and watched their lead grow to 42-23.
Freshman Sania Richardson finished with 13 points and a handful of assists to lead the AHS offense. Senior Amaya Frizell was right behind with 12 points. Post player Shayla Wofford scored six and Carizma Nelson and Jakobi Williams added four points each.
Frizell hit three 3-point baskets for Ada.
Senior Willow Grimmett scored 12 points to pace the Lady Chargers, while freshman Marly Moore sank a trio of 3-point baskets and scored 11 for the home team.
Ada began play in the 2022 East Central Oklahoma Classic Thursday night. The tournament continues today and runs through Saturday inside the Cougar Activity Center.
