The Ada High boys soccer team got a huge game from Taylor Byrd and rallied from a two-goal deficit to knock off Noble 4-3 in their season opener Tuesday night at home.
One minute into the second half, Noble was awarded a penalty kick and the ball found its mark to put the visiting Bears on top 4-1.
Then Byrd happened.
The Ada junior scored two quick goals to knot the score at 3-3. Then, with just under three minutes left, Byrd struck again. He knocked in a goal from the side of the 18-yard box for the hat trick and secured Ada’s 4-3 victory.
“The boys fought back hard and battled through a ton of adversity and showed their grit,” said Ada head coach Cole Jones.
Noble scored the first goal of the game before David Lewis found the net after a throw-in by Byrd that tied the game at 1-1. The Bears would score again just before halftime to gain a 2-1 lead at the break.
Jones said there were many bright spots in the victory.
“Isaiah Castaneda and Eli Alvarez held the defensive line to a very solid group the entire game, while Philip Jones made some very good offensive runs from his left-back position,” he said. “Daniel Monjarus stepped into the center mid role without much experience and played a great game also.”
Jones said Dalton Carson and Joseph Feezel also gave the Cougars a boost.
“Dalton Carson and Joseph Feezel seemed to be the team’s energy when we needed it. They always seemed to have a little more left in the tank and helped motivate the players around them,” he said.
Ada is back at home Friday when Weatherford visits. That game has been moved to a 3 p.m. start so that fans can travel to Midwest City that night to watch the Ada High boys basketball team in Class 4A Area Tournament action.
Jones said he’s excited to see what his squad can accomplish this season.
“This team has a unique bond, and it allows them to have a great amount of fight and positivity. This is a fun group to coach,” he said.
Lady Bears clip Ada girls
Ada senior midfielder Kyla Mitchell scored with two seconds left in the first half to tie the game at 1-1, but Noble produced two unanswered goals in the second half to edge the Lady Cougars 3-1 Tuesday night.
Ada head coach Hannah McCullough said injuries took their toll on her team.
“We played with grit and fought hard,” she said. “We battled through injuries that happened both before and during the game.”
McCullough praised the effort of sophomore goalkeeper Elizabeth Jones.
“She had a great game, as well as forward Angelina Hernandez and defender Isabell Boettcher,” she said.
Ada will look to bounce back at 1 p.m. Friday, when Weatherford comes to town. That game was moved up so fans could support the Ada High boys basketball team, that will be involved in a Class 4A Area Tournament championship game which night in Midwest City.
