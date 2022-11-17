Ada junior high wrestlers compete in McAlester

MCALESTER — The Ada Junior High wrestling team won three gold medals at the McAlester Open.
Jace Davis, Jake Bohannon and Colton Prince all finished first in their respective weight classes.
Seven Cougar wrestlers were runners-up. They included Makenna Howell, Rielly Vietzke, Beckett Heilman, Dayton Gannatt, Aiden Wilber, Ryan Gaches and Laine Haines.
Other Ada results from the McAlester Open include Colby Fowler, third place; Kade Green, fourth place; Tanner Maloy, third place; Brayden Curtis, third place; Walker Weston, fourth place and Baylor Stonecipher, third place.
