Fairleigh Dickinson doesn’t have anything on the Ada Junior High track squad’s dodgeball team.
FDU shocked the world when it upset No. 1 seed Purdue 63-58 as a 16 seed in the first round of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament last week.
But the young Cougar track team’s six dodgeball representatives pulled off an even more stunning upset by winning the 2023 Ada Spring Preview Tournament held Sunday night inside the Cougar Activity Center.
The young tracksters, the No. 8 seed in the dodgeball tournament, upset the top-seeded baseball team in the first round and defeated the girls track team — made up of members of the Ada High School girls basketball squad — in the semifinals.
The junior high track unit then upset their teammates — the AHS boys track team — in a thrilling championship battle that came down to the last man standing.
It appeared to be all over but the crying for the junior high guys when George Maddox and Fisher Marr were the last two teammates for the high school track team. Known as the M&M linebacker duo for the Ada football squad, Maddox and Marr seemed too steep a hill to climb for the final two young guns.
However, Maddox and one of the remaining members of the junior high track team were eliminated at nearly the same time. That left Marr versus Gavin Hamilton of the Ada Junior High Track squad to decide the title.
Hamilton ended up delivering the decisive blow, giving the junior high track stars the enormous dodgeball victory.
The crowd inside the Cougar Activity Center, clearly behind the underdogs at this point, went wild at the end of the match. The six-person Ada Junior High Track dodgeball unit included Milan Riley, Henry McLellan, Grand Maddox, Noah Wiles, Hamilton and Walker Weston.
In other dodgeball action:
● The Ada High girls track team rallied past the Ada High boys soccer team in an exciting first-round matchup.
● The Ada High boys track team bounced the Ada High tennis team in another first-round game.
● The Ada High girls soccer team outlasted the Ada High softball team in the final first-round contest.
● The Ada High boys track team earned its spot in the championship game with a semifinal win over The Ada High girls soccer club.
● Rylynn Truett was the last girl standing for the Ada High girls track team in a semifinal match against the Ada Junior High track team but couldn’t close the deal in the end.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.