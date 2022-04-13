Friday, April 8
Healdton Jr. High Track Meet
7TH GRADE GIRLS
400M Relay
3rd Place • :59.9
Callie Harless, Bella Holcomb, Kendall Barnes, Kyla Hamilton
800M Relay
2nd Place • 2:10
Callie Harless, Chloe Martin, Kendall Barnes, Kyla Hamilton
200M Dash
Callie Harless, 2nd Place
Bella Holcomb, 3rd Place
1600M Relay
1st Place
Jayden Gray, Jazmyne Gray, Bella Holcomb, Kendall Barnes
Shot Put
Aliyah Marshall, 1st Place
Ava Campos, 2nd Pace
Discus
Aliyah Marshall, 1st Place
Ava Campos, 3rd Place
High Jump
Bella Holcomb, 3rd Place
JUNIOR HIGH GIRLS
400M Relay
4th Place • :59
Marissa Johnson, Carmen West, Lilli Keefer, Averi Lawson
800M Relay
3rd Place • 2:10
Marissa Johnson, Carmen West , Lilli Keefer, Averi Lawson
800M Run
Alyssa Delgado, 5th Place
300M Hurdles
Addisyn Jackson, 2nd Place
Amoriana Walker, 4th Place
100M Dash
Reilly Vietzke, 4th Place
200M Dash
Reilly Vietzke, 5th Place
1600M Relay
1st Place
Marissa Johnson, Anabella Oneygam, Alyssa Delgado, Carmen West
Shot Put
Bradi Odom, 2nd Place
Jordan Belleville, 4th Place
Discus
Jordan Belleville, 1st Place
Bradi Odom, 3rd Place
7TH GRADE BOYS
3200M Relay
1st Place • 11:30
Kingston Frazier, Nate Boeck, Adrian Logan, Aiden Wilber
400M Relay
2nd Place • :53.94
Cody Carpenter, Jaeven Bowler, Adrian Coronado, Canaan Parker
800M Relay
2nd Place • 1:55
Cody Carpenter, Jaeven Bowler, Adrian Coronado, Canaan Parker
100M Dash
Cody Carpenter, 3rd Place
Adrian Coronado, 4th Place
200M Dash
Grayson Morris, 5th Place
1600M Run
Michael McGehee, 1st Place
1600M Relay
1st Place
Nate Boeck, Grayson Morris, Kingston Frazier, Adrian Logan
Shot Put
Jeremiah Scott, 1st Place
Walker Weston, 5th Place
Discus
Jeremiah Scott, 5th Place
High Jump
Jaeven Bowler, 2nd Place
Grayson Morris, 5th Place
JUNIOR HIGH BOYS
3200M Relay
2nd Place • 11:15
Steven Stout, Brayden Holloway, Dezane Crawford, Taylor Johnson
400M Relay
1st Place • :48.9
Caron Richardson, Camarrie Richardson, Johnathan Rooker, Wyatt Kilgore
100M Hurdles
Deante Lindsay, 1st Place
Josiah Whitebird, 2nd Place
800M Relay
1st Place • 1:42
Deante Lindsay, Caron Richardson, Camarrie Richardson, Wyatt Kilgore
300M Hurdles
Deante Lindsay, 1st Place
Jonathan Rooker, 2nd Place
Brayden Prince, 3rd Place
Josiah Whitebird, 4th Place
100M Dash
Josiah Whitebird, 3rd Place
Tremain Gray, 4th Place
200M Dash
Hemi King, 2nd Place
Jordan Brown, 4th Place
Javier Martinez, 5th Place
400M Dash
Hemi King, 2nd Place
Javier Martinez, 3rd Place
1600M Run
Dezane Crawford, 3rd Place
Steven Stout, 4th Place
Taylor Johnson, 5th Place
1600M Relay
1st Place
Javier Martinez, Camarrie Richardson, Johnathan Rooker, Wyatt Kilgore
Shot Put
Wyatt Kilgore, 1st Place
Ashden Rowell, 2nd Place
Dawson Matthews, 3rd Place
Discus
Gavin Gunter, 1st Place
Charlie Prentice, 2nd Place
Dawson Matthews, 4th Place
High Jump
Dezane Crawford, 3rd Place
Long Jump
Deante Lindsay, 1st Place
Jonathan Rooker, 2nd Place
Gavin Gunter, 3rd Place
