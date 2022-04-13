Friday, April 8

Healdton Jr. High Track Meet

7TH GRADE GIRLS

400M Relay

3rd Place • :59.9

Callie Harless, Bella Holcomb, Kendall Barnes, Kyla Hamilton

800M Relay

2nd Place • 2:10

Callie Harless, Chloe Martin, Kendall Barnes, Kyla Hamilton

200M Dash

Callie Harless, 2nd Place

Bella Holcomb, 3rd Place

1600M Relay

1st Place

Jayden Gray, Jazmyne Gray, Bella Holcomb, Kendall Barnes

Shot Put

Aliyah Marshall, 1st Place

Ava Campos, 2nd Pace

Discus

Aliyah Marshall, 1st Place

Ava Campos, 3rd Place

High Jump

Bella Holcomb, 3rd Place

 

JUNIOR HIGH GIRLS

400M Relay

4th Place • :59

Marissa Johnson, Carmen West, Lilli Keefer, Averi Lawson

800M Relay

3rd Place • 2:10

Marissa Johnson, Carmen West , Lilli Keefer, Averi Lawson

800M Run

Alyssa Delgado, 5th Place

300M Hurdles

Addisyn Jackson, 2nd Place

Amoriana Walker, 4th Place

100M Dash

Reilly Vietzke, 4th Place

200M Dash

Reilly Vietzke, 5th Place

1600M Relay

1st Place

Marissa Johnson, Anabella Oneygam, Alyssa Delgado, Carmen West

Shot Put

Bradi Odom, 2nd Place

Jordan Belleville, 4th Place

Discus

Jordan Belleville, 1st Place

Bradi Odom, 3rd Place

 

7TH GRADE BOYS

3200M Relay

1st Place • 11:30

Kingston Frazier, Nate Boeck, Adrian Logan, Aiden Wilber

400M Relay

2nd Place • :53.94

Cody Carpenter, Jaeven Bowler, Adrian Coronado, Canaan Parker

800M Relay

2nd Place • 1:55

Cody Carpenter, Jaeven Bowler, Adrian Coronado, Canaan Parker

100M Dash

Cody Carpenter, 3rd Place

Adrian Coronado, 4th Place

200M Dash

Grayson Morris, 5th Place

1600M Run

Michael McGehee, 1st Place

1600M Relay

1st Place

Nate Boeck, Grayson Morris, Kingston Frazier, Adrian Logan

Shot Put

Jeremiah Scott, 1st Place

Walker Weston, 5th Place

Discus

Jeremiah Scott, 5th Place

High Jump

Jaeven Bowler, 2nd Place

Grayson Morris, 5th Place

 

JUNIOR HIGH BOYS

3200M Relay

2nd Place • 11:15

Steven Stout, Brayden Holloway, Dezane Crawford, Taylor Johnson

400M Relay

1st Place • :48.9

Caron Richardson, Camarrie Richardson, Johnathan Rooker, Wyatt Kilgore

100M Hurdles

Deante Lindsay, 1st Place

Josiah Whitebird, 2nd Place

800M Relay

1st Place • 1:42

Deante Lindsay, Caron Richardson, Camarrie Richardson, Wyatt Kilgore

300M Hurdles

Deante Lindsay, 1st Place

Jonathan Rooker, 2nd Place

Brayden Prince, 3rd Place

Josiah Whitebird, 4th Place

100M Dash

Josiah Whitebird, 3rd Place

Tremain Gray, 4th Place

200M Dash

Hemi King, 2nd Place

Jordan Brown, 4th Place

Javier Martinez, 5th Place

400M Dash

Hemi King, 2nd Place

Javier Martinez, 3rd Place

1600M Run

Dezane Crawford, 3rd Place

Steven Stout, 4th Place

Taylor Johnson, 5th Place

1600M Relay

1st Place

Javier Martinez, Camarrie Richardson, Johnathan Rooker, Wyatt Kilgore

Shot Put

Wyatt Kilgore, 1st Place

Ashden Rowell, 2nd Place

Dawson Matthews, 3rd Place

Discus

Gavin Gunter, 1st Place

Charlie Prentice, 2nd Place

Dawson Matthews, 4th Place

High Jump

Dezane Crawford, 3rd Place

Long Jump

Deante Lindsay, 1st Place

Jonathan Rooker, 2nd Place

Gavin Gunter, 3rd Place

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you