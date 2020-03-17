Thursday March 12
ADA JR. HIGH TOURNAMENT
BOYS
Team Standings
1. ADA 48
2. Norman North 38
3. McAlester 33
4. BYNG 32
5. Henryetta 27
6. Shawnee 26
7. Durant 18
8. Norman 16
9. Ardmore 13
10. Pauls Valley 5
Ada Individual Results
SINGLES
1. Halston Redwine (Ada) def. Kale Jeffrey, Norman North 8-1; def. Kelon Chandler, Shawnee 8-0; def. Nick Hudson, Henryetta 8-0 (1st).
2. Jackson Swopes (Ada) def. Max Medina, Norman 8-0; def. Vaughn Stevens, McAlester 8-1; def. Andrew Irick, Norman North 8-4 (1st).
DOUBLES
1. Tate Danielson-Drew Lillard (Ada) def. Balliet-Murray, Byng 2 8-1; def. Blackman-Woodly, Norman North 8-5; def. Allen-Ware, Byng 8-2 (1st).
2. Trenton Hensley-Logan Machetta (Ada) lost to Barr, Melton, McAlester 8-7; lost to Snyder-Labrie, Norman North 8-7 (10th).
2. Daxton Dorman-Anthony Towers (Ada) def. Garzo-Pappaterra, Norman 8-1; def. Lopez-Spann, Byng 8-4; def. Kao-Willeford, Norman North 8-2 (1st).
Up Next: Ada boys at Henryetta Tournament Thursday, March 26.
Byng Individual Results
SINGLES
1. Jake Eads (Byng) lost to Kale Jefferson, Norman North 8-2 (6th).
2. Jackson Goodman (Byng) defeated Jayden Guterize, Ardmore 8-3 (5th).
DOUBLES
1. Truman Allen-Tyler Ware (Byng) lost to Danielson-Lillard, Ada 8-2 (2nd).
2. Doubles Ivan Lopez-Jackson Spann (Byng) defeated Hernandez-Green, Durant 8-6 (3rd).
GIRLS
Team Standings
1.Henryetta 41
(tie) Norman North 41
3. Ardmore 36
4. BYNG 28
5. ADA 25
6. McAlester 20
7. Pauls Valley 18
8. Durant 17
9. Shawnee 15
10. Norman 14
SINGLES
1. Jessi Bolin (Ada) lost to Rachel Morrison, Henryetta 8-7; lost to Sierra Hill, Norman North 8-1; def. Laney English, Pauls Valley 8-3 (7th).
2. Eden Boggs (Ada) def. Lexi Burwick, Durant 8-0; lost to Lindee Rex, Norman North 8-2; def. Kahene Walabu, Ardmore 8-6 (3rd).
DOUBLES
1. Zoey Brown-Annabelle Peters (Ada) lost to Cotttrel-Moore, Byng extra 8-6; lost to Corn-Van Meter, Henryetta 8-2; def. Bass-Heathcock, McAlester 8-2; lost to Lee-Parry, Byng 8-7 (6th).
2. Bailey (Henryetta)-Reagan Padol (Ada) lost to Lee-Perry, Byng 8-0; lost to Cheevers-Wells, Ardmore 8-7; lost to Cavender-Wright, Durant 8-7 (11th).
2. Lincoln Smith-Kira Zellers (Ada) lost to Smith-Huang, Norman North 8-1; lost to Lupia-Friedemann 8-3; def. Rodriguez-Meza, Pauls Valley 8-0 (11th).
Up Next: Ada girls at Henryetta Tournament Thursday, March 26.
Byng Individual Results
SINGLES
1. Preslea Anoatubby (Byng) lost to Rachel Morrison 8-2 (4th).
2. Jerzie O’Neal (Byng) defeated Tori Brocks, Pauls Valley 8-3 (5th).
DOUBLES
1. CJ Lee-Caylee Parry (Byng) defeated Brown-Peters, Ada 8-7 (5th).
2. Joelly Brassfield-Harmoni Moore (Byng) lost to Henninger-McClendon, Ardmore 8-5 (6th).
