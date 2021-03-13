Thursday, March 11
Ada Junior High Tournament
GIRLS
Team Standings
1. Ada 45
2. Byng 30
3. McAlester 29
4. Ardmore 26
tie Norman North 26
6. Henryetta 24
7. Norman 22
tie Ada II 22
9. Shawnee 20
10. Durant 11
11. Pauls Valley 3
tie Ada III 3
Ada Individual Results
SINGLES
1. Zoey Brown (Ada) def. Nevaeh Walls (Ardmore) 8-6 (1st Place); Joelly Brassfield (Ada II) def. Caroline Waters (Norman II) 8-3 (9th Place)
2. Annabelle Peters (Ada) def. Kylee Witt (Ada II) 8-6 (1st Place); Reagan Padol (Ada III) def. Kyleigh Schuller (Norman) 8-2 (9th Place)
DOUBLES
1. Eden Boggs-Jessi Bolin (Ada) def. Dodge-Thompson (Henryetta) 8-4 (1st Place); Pierce Dougherty-Sydney Layton (Ada II) def. Moore-Moore (Byng) 8-6 (3rd Place);
2. Lilly Cadenhead-Jerzie O’Neal (Ada) def. Dickinson-Wood (Byng) 8-2 (1st Place)
Up Next: Ada at Henryetta Junior High Tennis Tournament on Friday, March 26.
Byng Individual Results
SINGLES
1. CJ Lee defeated Durant’s Makenzie Perry 8-1 to claim 7th place.
2. Emily Holloway defeated Ardmore’s Telsa Shivers 8-2 to claim 5th place.
DOUBLES
1. Hope Moore-Harmoni Moore lost to Ada’s Dougherty-Layton 8-6 for 4th place.
2. Presley Dickinson-Logan Wood lost to Ada’s Cadenhead-O’Neal 2-8 for second place.
———o———
BOYS
Team Standings
1. Ada 41
2. Norman North 39
3. Byng 36
4. McAlester 23
5. Henryetta 22
6. Durant 20
tie Norman 20
8. Shawnee 17
9. Pauls Valley 15
10. Ardmore 11
11. Ada II 8
12. Ada III 7
Ada Individual Results
SINGLES
1. Tate Danielson (Ada) def. Kale Jeffrey (Norman North) 8-1 (1st Place); Anthony Towers (Ada II) def. Elijah Seals (Ardmore) 8-3 (5th Place).
2. Drew Lillard (Ada) def. Paul Woodby (Norman North) 8-2 (1st Place); Garrett Anderson (Ada II0 def, Kellen Stuart (Ada III) 8-0 (11th Place)
DOUBLES
1. Brady Bacon-Daxton Dorman (Ada) def. Hester-Yott (McAlester) 8-2 (5th Place)
2. Martin/Mills (Byng) def. Matthew Anderson/Logan Machetta (Ada) 8-5 (1st Place)
Up Next: Ada at Henryetta Junior High Tennis Tournament on Friday, March 26.
Byng Individual Results
SINGLES
1. Jackson Goodman defeated Henryetta’s Brayden Jones 8-0 for 3rd place.
2. Aiden Watkins lost to Durant’s Mitchell Palmer 4-8 for 6th place.
DOUBLES
1. Hunter Murray-Jackson Spann defeated Henryetta’s Hudson-Scott 8-3 for 3rd place.
2. Brayden Martin-Ty Mills defeated Ada’s M. Anderson-Machetta 8-5 for first place; Tyler Bratton-Devon Smith defeated Henryetta’s Matlock-Stevens 8-3 for 5th place.
