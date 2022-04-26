Friday, April 22
BOYS
Shawnee Jr. High State Qualifier
Team Standings
1. Edmond Cheyenne 59
2. Edmond Central 53
tie Edmond Memorial 53
4. Duncan 50
5. Carl Albert 45
6. McAlester 35
7. Edmond Summitt 31
8. Durant 26
tie Ponca City 26
10. Pauls Valley 25
tie Edmond Cimmaron 25
12. Shawnee 23
13. ADA 22
14. Enid 12
15. Seminole 3
16. Henryetta 1
Ada Individual Results
SINGLES
1. Zane Miranda (Edmond Summitt) def. Logan Machetta (Ada) 8-6 (13th Place)
2. Gus Byrd (Ada) def. Brian He (Ponca City) 8-0 (7th Place)
DOUBLES
1. Pekrul/Williams (Edmond Central) def. Matthew Anderson/Owen Moon (Ada) 8-3 (7th Place)
2. Triston Poe/Kellen Stuart (Ada) def. Marr/Kossman (Enid) 8-2 (13th Place)
Up Next: Ada Junior High boys finished 2022 season.
Saturday, April 23
GIRLS
Shawnee Jr. High State Qualifier
Team Standings
1. Edmond Central 55
2. ADA 53
tie Duncan 53
4. Carl Albert 41
5. Edmond Memorial 47
6. Edmond Summitt 33
7. Henryetta 29
8. Pauls Valley 28
9. Edmond Cimmaron 24
tie Durant 24
11. Edmond Cheyenne 22
12. Ponca City 19
13. Enid 17
14. Seminole 11
15. Shawnee 9
16. McAlester 0
Ada Individual Results
SINGLES
1. Allie Dolezal (Edmond Central) def. Annabelle Peters (Ada) 8-0 (1st Place)
2. Kylee Witt (Ada) def. Addison Trendle (Edmond Memorial) 8-3 (1st Place)
DOUBLES
1. Baylee Boatwright/Mallory Ross (Ada) def. Bailey/Rock (Henryetta) 8-6 (7th Place)
2. Howard/Williams (Duncan) def. Cook/Layton (Ada) 8-6 (1st Place)
COACHES QUOTE: “The girls team qualified for the Junior High State Championships. This is a significant achievement. Only 16 teams in the entire state qualify for the state tournament,” Ada tennis coach Terry Swopes.
Up Next: Ada Junior High Girls at Junior High State Championship in Tulsa on Tuesday, May 10.
