Friday, April 22

BOYS

Shawnee Jr. High State Qualifier

Team Standings

1. Edmond Cheyenne 59

2. Edmond Central 53

tie Edmond Memorial 53

4. Duncan 50

5. Carl Albert 45

6. McAlester 35

7. Edmond Summitt 31

8. Durant 26

tie Ponca City 26

10. Pauls Valley 25

tie Edmond Cimmaron 25

12. Shawnee 23

13. ADA 22

14. Enid 12

15. Seminole 3

16. Henryetta 1

Ada Individual Results

SINGLES

1. Zane Miranda (Edmond Summitt) def. Logan Machetta (Ada) 8-6 (13th Place)

2. Gus Byrd (Ada) def. Brian He (Ponca City) 8-0 (7th Place)

DOUBLES

1. Pekrul/Williams (Edmond Central) def. Matthew Anderson/Owen Moon (Ada) 8-3 (7th Place)

2. Triston Poe/Kellen Stuart (Ada) def. Marr/Kossman (Enid) 8-2 (13th Place)

Up Next: Ada Junior High boys finished 2022 season.

Saturday, April 23

GIRLS

Shawnee Jr. High State Qualifier

Team Standings

1. Edmond Central 55

2. ADA 53

tie Duncan 53

4. Carl Albert 41

5. Edmond Memorial 47

6. Edmond Summitt 33

7. Henryetta 29

8. Pauls Valley 28

9. Edmond Cimmaron 24

tie Durant 24

11. Edmond Cheyenne 22

12. Ponca City 19

13. Enid 17

14. Seminole 11

15. Shawnee 9

16. McAlester 0

Ada Individual Results

SINGLES

1. Allie Dolezal (Edmond Central) def. Annabelle Peters (Ada) 8-0 (1st Place)

2. Kylee Witt (Ada) def. Addison Trendle (Edmond Memorial) 8-3 (1st Place)

DOUBLES

1. Baylee Boatwright/Mallory Ross (Ada) def. Bailey/Rock (Henryetta) 8-6 (7th Place)

2. Howard/Williams (Duncan) def. Cook/Layton (Ada) 8-6 (1st Place)

COACHES QUOTE: “The girls team qualified for the Junior High State Championships. This is a significant achievement. Only 16 teams in the entire state qualify for the state tournament,” Ada tennis coach Terry Swopes.

Up Next: Ada Junior High Girls at Junior High State Championship in Tulsa on Tuesday, May 10.

