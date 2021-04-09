Monday, April 5

GIRLS

HERITAGE HALL

STATE QUALIFIER

Team Standings

1. Broken Arrow 53

2. ADA 45

3. Edmond Memorial 44

4. Edmond Sequoyah 41

5. Carl Albert 38

6. Enid 36

7. Tulsa Union 34

8. Stillwater 28

9. Edmond North 25

10. Deer Creek 24

tie Edmond Heartland 24

12. OBA 22

tie Crossings Christian 22

14. OCS 20

15. Yukon 17

16. Heritage Hall 11

 Ada Individual Results

SINGLES

1. Kathy Liu (Stillwater) def. Zoey Brown (Ada) 9-8 (7th Place)

2. Annabelle Peters (Ada) def. Alea Hawthorne (Tulsa Union) 8-2 (7th Place)

DOUBLES

1. Eden Boggs/Jessi Bolin (Ada) def. Fox/Knox (Edmond Sequoyah) 6-2,6-4 (1st Place)

2. Alexander/Escolero (Tulsa Union) def. Lilly Cadenhead/Jerzie O’Neal (Ada) 6-1,6-3 (3rd Place)

2. Kylee Witt/Prado (Ada/Edmond North) def. Holland/Kendrick (OCS) 8-4 (9th Place)

NOTEWORTHY: The junior high girls qualified for the state tournament in Tulsa on May 4. Only 16 junior high teams in the state, regardless of class, qualify for this tournament.

Up Next: Ada to host Ada Junior High State Qualifier Saturday, April 17.

———o———

Tuesday, April 6

BOYS

HERITAGE HALL

STATE QUALIFIER

Team Standings

1. Edmond North 58

2. Yukon 50

3. Edmond Memorial 46

4. Heritage Hall 44

5. Crossings Christian 37

6. ADA 36

tie Carl Albert 36

8. Stillwater 32

tie Tulsa Union 32

10. Enid 21

tie Broken Arrow 21

12. OCS 16

tie Edmond Memorial 16

14. Edmond Sequoyah 14

15. OBA 13

16. Deer Creek 12

 

Ada Individual Restults

SINGLES

1. Carson Ogilbee (Edmond Memorial) def. Drew Lillard (Ada) 8-5 (7th Place)

2. Brady Bacon (Ada) def. Elijah Cowan (Edmond Heartland) 8-2 (9th Place)

DOUBLES

1. Daxton Dorman/Anthony Towers (Ada) def. Smith/Whitaker (Edmond Memorial) 6-2,7-6 (3rd Place)

2. Matthew Anderson/Logan Machetta (Ada) def. Ji/Vaghela (Stillwater) 8-2 (9th Place)

Up Next: Ada to host Ada Junior High State Qualifier on Friday, April 16.

