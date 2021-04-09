Monday, April 5
GIRLS
HERITAGE HALL
STATE QUALIFIER
Team Standings
1. Broken Arrow 53
2. ADA 45
3. Edmond Memorial 44
4. Edmond Sequoyah 41
5. Carl Albert 38
6. Enid 36
7. Tulsa Union 34
8. Stillwater 28
9. Edmond North 25
10. Deer Creek 24
tie Edmond Heartland 24
12. OBA 22
tie Crossings Christian 22
14. OCS 20
15. Yukon 17
16. Heritage Hall 11
Ada Individual Results
SINGLES
1. Kathy Liu (Stillwater) def. Zoey Brown (Ada) 9-8 (7th Place)
2. Annabelle Peters (Ada) def. Alea Hawthorne (Tulsa Union) 8-2 (7th Place)
DOUBLES
1. Eden Boggs/Jessi Bolin (Ada) def. Fox/Knox (Edmond Sequoyah) 6-2,6-4 (1st Place)
2. Alexander/Escolero (Tulsa Union) def. Lilly Cadenhead/Jerzie O’Neal (Ada) 6-1,6-3 (3rd Place)
2. Kylee Witt/Prado (Ada/Edmond North) def. Holland/Kendrick (OCS) 8-4 (9th Place)
NOTEWORTHY: The junior high girls qualified for the state tournament in Tulsa on May 4. Only 16 junior high teams in the state, regardless of class, qualify for this tournament.
Up Next: Ada to host Ada Junior High State Qualifier Saturday, April 17.
———o———
Tuesday, April 6
BOYS
HERITAGE HALL
STATE QUALIFIER
Team Standings
1. Edmond North 58
2. Yukon 50
3. Edmond Memorial 46
4. Heritage Hall 44
5. Crossings Christian 37
6. ADA 36
tie Carl Albert 36
8. Stillwater 32
tie Tulsa Union 32
10. Enid 21
tie Broken Arrow 21
12. OCS 16
tie Edmond Memorial 16
14. Edmond Sequoyah 14
15. OBA 13
16. Deer Creek 12
Ada Individual Restults
SINGLES
1. Carson Ogilbee (Edmond Memorial) def. Drew Lillard (Ada) 8-5 (7th Place)
2. Brady Bacon (Ada) def. Elijah Cowan (Edmond Heartland) 8-2 (9th Place)
DOUBLES
1. Daxton Dorman/Anthony Towers (Ada) def. Smith/Whitaker (Edmond Memorial) 6-2,7-6 (3rd Place)
2. Matthew Anderson/Logan Machetta (Ada) def. Ji/Vaghela (Stillwater) 8-2 (9th Place)
Up Next: Ada to host Ada Junior High State Qualifier on Friday, April 16.
