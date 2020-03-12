Ada Junior High Tennis Results

Thursday, March 5
SHAWNEE JR. HIGH TOURNAMENT
GIRLS
Team Standings
1. Carl Albert 33
2. Shawnee 26
3. Ardmore 23
4. Ada 19
5. Durant 16
6. Tecumseh 12
7. Little Axe 10
8. Western Heights 9
Ada Individual Results
SINGLES
1. Jessi Bolin (Ada) lost to Olivia Stevenson, Shawnee 8-2; def. Caroline Lingenfelter, Little Axe 8-0; def. Lexi Burwick, Durant 8-0 (5th).
2. Eden Boggs (Ada) def. Patience Williams, Little Axe 8-0; def. Nicole Adcock, Shawnee 8-2; lost to Rylee Reece, Carl Albert 8-1 (2nd).
DOUBLES
1. Zoey Brown-Annalee Peters (Ada) def. Wisner-Walabu, Ardmore 8-7; lost to Rusche-McNair, Carl Albert 8-2; def. Bingenheimer-Leftwich, Little Axe 8-1 (3rd).
2. Lincoln Smith-Kira Zellers (Ada) lost to Thompson-Fenwick, Durant 8-2; lost to Brown-McDonald, Tecumseh 8-4; def. Thompson-Annedondo, Western Heights 8-2 (7th).
Up Next: Ada girls at Ada Junior High Tournament today.
BOYS
Team Standings
1. Ada 32
(tie) Carl Albert 32
3. Durant 19
4. Shawnee 16
5. Ardmore 14
6. Western Heights 11
7. Tecumseh 9
8. Ada B 8
9. Ardmore B 4
Ada Individual Results
SINGLES
1. Halston Redwine (Ada) def. Angel Hernandez, Western Heights 8-0; lost to Tyler Shaw, Carl Albert 8-6 (2nd).
1. Trenton Hensley (Ada B) lost to Tyler Shaw, Carl Albert 8-2; def. Jackson Kuhm, Tecumseh 8-5; def. Angel Hernandez, Durant 8-1 (5th).
2. Jackson Swopes (Ada) def. Shane Garner, Durant 8-0; lost to Jackson Bales, Carl Albert 8-4 (2nd).
2. Logan Machetta (Ada B) lost to Jackson Bales, Carl Albert 8-0; def. Alan Loyd, Western Heights 8-3; def. Christian Collins, Ardmore 8-0 (5th).
DOUBLES
1. Tate Danielson-Drew Lillard (Ada) def. Cobey-Talbot, Shawnee 8-0; def. Battice-Garcia, Ardmore 8-3; def. Satterfield-Foiuquette, Carl Albert 8-6 (1st).
2. Daxton Dorman-Anthony Towers def. Stevens-Berunda, Western Heights 8-1; def. Melton-Mickson, Durant 8-0; def. Moore-Ramirez, Carl Albert 8-7 (1st).
Up Next: Ada boys at Ada Junior High Tournament today.
