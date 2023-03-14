After rain delayed the start of their season, the Ada Junior High Boy’s and Girl’s tennis teams finally took the court March 7 at the Shawnee Tournament.
The girls team finished first, winning all four brackets in a dominating performance.
The boy’s team. led by a 1st place finish in No. 1 Doubles, placed third behind strong Carl Albert and Choctaw teams.
Rain also caused postponement of the March 9 Ada Tournament. The makeup date for that event has not yet been determined.
Both teams are now off for spring break but will resume action at the Henryetta Tournament March 23.
———o———
GIRLS
Tuesday, March 7
At Shawnee Tournament
Team Standings
1. ADA 32
2. Carl Albert 20
3. Choctaw 18
4. Durant 15
5. Ardmore 12
6. Lawton Central 8
7. Shawnee 5
Ada Individual Results
SINGLES
1. Kylee Witt (Ada) def. Ana Yacko (Choctaw) 8-1 (1st Place)
2. Sydney Layton (Ada) def. Ella Sorrels (Durant) 8-3 (1st Place)
DOUBLES
1. Baylee Boatwright/Taylor Cook (Ada) def. Black/Acuna (Carl Albert) 8-1 (1st Place)
2. Pierce Dougherty/Bentli Taylor(Ada) def. Christiansen/Whitten (Carl Albert) 8-4 (1st Place)
BOYS
Team Standings
1. Carl Albert 27
2. Choctaw 26
3. ADA 23
4. Shawnee 10
5. Ardmore/Durant 8
6. Lawton Central 5
Individual Results
SINGLES
1. Gus Byrd (Ada) def. Jack Timmons (Shawnee) 8-5 (3rd Place)
2. Drake Cody (Ada) def. Raiden Woods (Durant) 8-2 (3rd Place)
DOUBLES
1. Matthew Anderson/Owen Moon (Ada) def. Albee/Hotella (Choctaw) 8-2 (1st Place)
2. Layton Jacobs/Tyse Williams (Ada) (1st Place) def. Skanes/Trevino (Ardmore) 8-1 (3rd Place)
2. Hollenbeck/Hollenbeck (Choctaw) def. Ryder Fielder (Ada)/Peterson(Lawton Central) 8-6 (Consolation play)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.