The Ada girls captured the championship and the Ada boys finished second at the rain-delayed Ada Junior High Tournament held Tuesday at the Ada Tennis Center. The Ada 2 girls team finished fifth in the team standings. All 19 players who competed for Ada won at least one match. Following are the complete results:
GIRLS
Ada Jr. High Tournament
Team Standings
1. ADA 62
2. BYNG 57
3. Henryetta 47
4. Durant 46
5. ADA II 45
6. Ardmore 40
7. McAlester 37
8. Shine 9
Ada Individual Results
SINGLES
1. Kylee Witt (Ada) def. Blakely Miller (Byng) 8-4 (1st)
1. Ella Key (Ada 2) def. Hadley Perrin (Durant) 8-4 (5th)
2. Sydney Layton (Ada) def Haven Leslie (Byng) 8-6 (1st)
2. Reid Danielson (Ada 2) def. Audryna Piggee (Ardmore 2) 8-3 (5th)
DOUBLES
1. Baylee Boatwright/Taylor Cook (Ada) def. Channing Ballard/Izzy Justus (Ada 2) 8-0 (1st)
2. Canada/Shrader (Byng) def. Pierce Daugherty/Bentli Taylor (Ada) 9-7 (1st)
2. Taylor Bean/Dani McJague (Ada2) def. Jackson/Maddy (McAlester) 8-2 (7th)
BOYS
Ada Jr. High Tournament
Team Standings
1. McAlester 28
2. ADA 27
3. Shine 16
4. BYNG 15
5. Durant 11
6. Henryetta 8
7. Ardmore 6
Ada Individual Results
SINGLES
1. Gus Byrd (Ada) def. Will Cooper (McAlester) 8-3 (1st)
2. Wyatt Phillips (McAlester) def Drake Cody (Ada) 8-6 (1st)
2. Ryder Fielder (Ada 2) def. Oakley Marlett (Ardmore) 8-4 (7th)
DOUBLES
1. Matthew Anderson/Owen Moon (Ada) def. Hester/Pennington (McAlester) 9-8 (1st)
2. Layton Jacobs/Tyse Williams (Ada) def. Anderson/Lee (Byng) 8-4 (3rd)
