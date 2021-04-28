ADA JUNIOR HIGH TENNIS RESULTS

Photo submittedThe Ada Junior High boys tennis team captured the championship at the Junior High State Qualifier Monday at Shawnee High School. Team members include, from left to right: Left to right: Daxton Dorman, Anthony Towers, Brady Bacon, Matthew Anderson and Logan Machetta. Not pictured is Drew Lillard.

BOYS

Monday, April 26

Jr. High State Qualifier

At Shawnee

Team Standings

1. Ada 53

2. Edmond Memorial 52

3. Edmond Central 49

4. Carl Albert 47

tie Duncan 47

6. Edmond Cheyenne 45

7. Enid 38

8. Edmond Cimarron 35

9. Shawnee 25

10. Pauls Valley 21

11. Durant 19

12. McAlester 16

13. Henryetta 14

14. Seminole 4

Ada Individual Results

1 Singles: Drew Lillard (Ada) def. Carson Ogilbee (Edmond Memorial) 6-2,6-3 (3rd Place)

2 Singles: Monte Mora (Edmond Cheyenne) def. Brady Bacon (Ada) 7-6,6-7,(10-7) (1st Place)

1 Doubles: Davis/Spoering (Duncan) def. Daxton Dorman/Anthony Towers (Ada) 6-2,7-5 (1st Place)

2 Doubles: Jones/Reese (Carl Albert) def. Matthew Anderson/Logan Machetta (Ada) 7-5,7-5 (3rd Place)

NOTEWORTHY: The Ada junior high boys team qualified for the junior high team state championship scheduled for May 11 in Tulsa. Only the Top 16 teams in the state, regardless of class, qualify for this tournament.

Up Next: Ada Junior High Team Tournament Thursday (April 28).

