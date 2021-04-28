ADA JUNIOR HIGH TENNIS RESULTS

BOYS
Monday, April 26
Jr. High State Qualifier
At Shawnee
Team Standings
1. Ada 53
2. Edmond Memorial 52
3. Edmond Central 49
4. Carl Albert 47
tie Duncan 47
6. Edmond Cheyenne 45
7. Enid 38
8. Edmond Cimarron 35
9. Shawnee 25
10. Pauls Valley 21
11. Durant 19
12. McAlester 16
13. Henryetta 14
14. Seminole 4
Ada Individual Results
1 Singles: Drew Lillard (Ada) def. Carson Ogilbee (Edmond Memorial) 6-2,6-3 (3rd Place)
2 Singles: Monte Mora (Edmond Cheyenne) def. Brady Bacon (Ada) 7-6,6-7,(10-7) (1st Place)
1 Doubles: Davis/Spoering (Duncan) def. Daxton Dorman/Anthony Towers (Ada) 6-2,7-5 (1st Place)
2 Doubles: Jones/Reese (Carl Albert) def. Matthew Anderson/Logan Machetta (Ada) 7-5,7-5 (3rd Place)
NOTEWORTHY: The Ada junior high boys team qualified for the junior high team state championship scheduled for May 11 in Tulsa. Only the Top 16 teams in the state, regardless of class, qualify for this tournament.
Up Next: Ada Junior High Team Tournament Thursday (April 28).
