Ada Junior High State Qualifier

Friday, April 14

BOYS

Team Standings

1. Heritage Hall 54

tie Owasso 54

3. ADA 50

4. CHA 43

5. Oakdale 42

6. Duncan 41

7. McAlester 37

8. BYNG 34

9. Edmond Memorial 32

10. Durant 19

tie Edmond Central 19

12. Edmond Heartland 14

tie Henryetta 14

14. Shawnee 11

15. Pauls Valley 9

16. Edmond Summit 7

Ada Individual Results

SINGLES

1. Gavin Cobble (Duncan) def. Gus Byrd (Ada) 6-3,7-6 (3rd Place)

2. Drake Cosy (Ada) def. Raiden Woods (Durant) 6-4,6-0 (5th Place)

2. Phoenix Delaplain (Pauls Valley) def. Ryder Fielder (Ada II) 6-1,6-1 (15th Place)

DOUBLES

1. Matthew Anderson/Owen Moon (Ada) def. Brown/England (Heritage Hall) 6-2,6-2 (3rd Place)

2. Meyers/Sanders (Owasso) def. Leyton Jacobs/Tyse Williams (Ada) 6-4,6-4 (1st Place)

COACHES QUOTE: “The junior high boys tennis team qualified for the Junior High State Tournament on May 9.  This is a significant achievement.  Only 16 junior high teams in the entire state qualify for the state tournament,” — Ada coach Bill Nelson.

Next Up:  Ada boys at Shawnee Junior High State Qualifier Saturday.

Byng Individual Results

SINGLES

1. Hayden Ware (Byng) def. Evan Goodner ( Edmond Memorial) 1-4 4-0 7-3 (5th place)

2. Mason Harris (Duncan) def. Dalton Lacey (Byng) 4-0 4-0 (9th place)

DOUBLES

1. Hester/Pennington (McAlester) def. Logan Bratton and Jacob Jolley (Byng) 4-2 5-3 (7th place)

2. Doubles Jerod Anderson and Nash Lee (Byng) def. Fazzio/Wilcox (McAlester) 4-2 5-3 (7th place)

Ada Junior High State Qualifier

Saturday, April 15

GIRLS

Team Standings

1. Edmond Central 66

2. Heritage Hall 60

3. ADA 59

tie Tulsa Union 59

5. Crossings 48

6. BYNG 42

7. Owasso 41

8. Edmond Memorial 35

tie CHA 35

10. Duncan 34

11. Henryetta 28

12. Pauls Valley 24

13. Edmond Heartland 18

14. Durant 17

15. Edmond Summit 16

tie Oakdale 16

17. McAlester 13

18. Shawnee 3

Ada Individual Results

SINGLES

1. Kylee Witt (Ada) def. Macy Hays (Crossings) 6-1,6-2 (3rd Place)

1. Ella Key (Ada II) def. Annika Kramer (Henryetta II) 6-0,6-2 (9th Place)

2. Sam Flemons (Tulsa Union) def. Sydney Layton (Ada) 3-6,6-2,(10-4) (3rd Place)

2. Mora Jacobson (Pauls Valley II) def. Reid Danielson (Ada II) 6-3,3-6,(10-3) (9th Place)

DOUBLES

1. Baylee Boatwright/Taylor Cook (Ada) def. Haller/Tavanger (Edmond Central) 7-6,7-6 (1st Place)

2. Roberts/Rowley (Owasso) def. Pierce Dougherty/Bentli Taylor (Ada) 0-6,6-3, (10-3) (5th Place)

2. Channing Ballard/Izzy Justus (Ada II) def. Parker/Wright (McAlester) 6-0,6-0 (9th Place)

Up Next:  Ada girls Shawnee Junior High State Qualifier Friday.

Byng Individual Results

SINGLES

1. Berkeley Garber (Christian Heritage) def. Yocelin Hernandez (Byng) 4-0 4-1 (5th place)

2. Singles Maddie Veirs ( Edmond Heartland)  def. Lili Saunkeah (Byng) 4-2 4-2 (11th place)

DOUBLES

1 . Haven Leslie/Blakely Miller (Byng) def.  Burgess/Robinson (Durant) 2-4 4-0 7-0 (9th place)

2. Kendal McCarty/Brighton Ziegelmeier (Byng) def. Lamb/Nelson (Heritage Hall 6-4 7-5 (3rd place)

