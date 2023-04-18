Ada Junior High State Qualifier
Friday, April 14
BOYS
Team Standings
1. Heritage Hall 54
tie Owasso 54
3. ADA 50
4. CHA 43
5. Oakdale 42
6. Duncan 41
7. McAlester 37
8. BYNG 34
9. Edmond Memorial 32
10. Durant 19
tie Edmond Central 19
12. Edmond Heartland 14
tie Henryetta 14
14. Shawnee 11
15. Pauls Valley 9
16. Edmond Summit 7
Ada Individual Results
SINGLES
1. Gavin Cobble (Duncan) def. Gus Byrd (Ada) 6-3,7-6 (3rd Place)
2. Drake Cosy (Ada) def. Raiden Woods (Durant) 6-4,6-0 (5th Place)
2. Phoenix Delaplain (Pauls Valley) def. Ryder Fielder (Ada II) 6-1,6-1 (15th Place)
DOUBLES
1. Matthew Anderson/Owen Moon (Ada) def. Brown/England (Heritage Hall) 6-2,6-2 (3rd Place)
2. Meyers/Sanders (Owasso) def. Leyton Jacobs/Tyse Williams (Ada) 6-4,6-4 (1st Place)
COACHES QUOTE: “The junior high boys tennis team qualified for the Junior High State Tournament on May 9. This is a significant achievement. Only 16 junior high teams in the entire state qualify for the state tournament,” — Ada coach Bill Nelson.
Next Up: Ada boys at Shawnee Junior High State Qualifier Saturday.
Byng Individual Results
SINGLES
1. Hayden Ware (Byng) def. Evan Goodner ( Edmond Memorial) 1-4 4-0 7-3 (5th place)
2. Mason Harris (Duncan) def. Dalton Lacey (Byng) 4-0 4-0 (9th place)
DOUBLES
1. Hester/Pennington (McAlester) def. Logan Bratton and Jacob Jolley (Byng) 4-2 5-3 (7th place)
2. Doubles Jerod Anderson and Nash Lee (Byng) def. Fazzio/Wilcox (McAlester) 4-2 5-3 (7th place)
Ada Junior High State Qualifier
Saturday, April 15
GIRLS
Team Standings
1. Edmond Central 66
2. Heritage Hall 60
3. ADA 59
tie Tulsa Union 59
5. Crossings 48
6. BYNG 42
7. Owasso 41
8. Edmond Memorial 35
tie CHA 35
10. Duncan 34
11. Henryetta 28
12. Pauls Valley 24
13. Edmond Heartland 18
14. Durant 17
15. Edmond Summit 16
tie Oakdale 16
17. McAlester 13
18. Shawnee 3
Ada Individual Results
SINGLES
1. Kylee Witt (Ada) def. Macy Hays (Crossings) 6-1,6-2 (3rd Place)
1. Ella Key (Ada II) def. Annika Kramer (Henryetta II) 6-0,6-2 (9th Place)
2. Sam Flemons (Tulsa Union) def. Sydney Layton (Ada) 3-6,6-2,(10-4) (3rd Place)
2. Mora Jacobson (Pauls Valley II) def. Reid Danielson (Ada II) 6-3,3-6,(10-3) (9th Place)
DOUBLES
1. Baylee Boatwright/Taylor Cook (Ada) def. Haller/Tavanger (Edmond Central) 7-6,7-6 (1st Place)
2. Roberts/Rowley (Owasso) def. Pierce Dougherty/Bentli Taylor (Ada) 0-6,6-3, (10-3) (5th Place)
2. Channing Ballard/Izzy Justus (Ada II) def. Parker/Wright (McAlester) 6-0,6-0 (9th Place)
COACHES QUOTE: “The junior high boys tennis team qualified for the Junior High State Tournament on May 9. This is a significant achievement. Only 16 junior high teams in the entire state qualify for the state tournament,” — Ada coach Bill Nelson.
Up Next: Ada girls Shawnee Junior High State Qualifier Friday.
Byng Individual Results
SINGLES
1. Berkeley Garber (Christian Heritage) def. Yocelin Hernandez (Byng) 4-0 4-1 (5th place)
2. Singles Maddie Veirs ( Edmond Heartland) def. Lili Saunkeah (Byng) 4-2 4-2 (11th place)
DOUBLES
1 . Haven Leslie/Blakely Miller (Byng) def. Burgess/Robinson (Durant) 2-4 4-0 7-0 (9th place)
2. Kendal McCarty/Brighton Ziegelmeier (Byng) def. Lamb/Nelson (Heritage Hall 6-4 7-5 (3rd place)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.