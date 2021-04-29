Tuesday, April 27
GIRLS
Ada Junior High
State Qualifier
Team Standings
1. Ada 54
2. Edmond Memorial 52
3. Duncan 49
4. Edmond Heartland 45
5. Henryetta 41
6. Edmond Central 40
7. Crossings Christian 39
8. Byng 38
9. McAlester 33
10. Shawnee 24
11. Oakdale 22
12. Durant 17
13. Ardmore 14
Ada Individual Results
SINGLES
1. Zoey Brown (Ada) def. Stormy Miller (Henryetta) 8-4 (7th Place)
1. Joelly Brassfield (Ada II) def. Tessla Chivers (Ardmore) 8-2 (9th Place)
2. Annabelle Peters (Ada) def. Dillan Shipp (Edmond Heartland) 6-3,7-6 (3rd Place)
2. Kylee Witt (Ada II) def. Aleiya Ward (Durant) 8-1 (9th Place)
2. Emmy Fallen (Edmond Central X) def. Reagan Padol (Ada III) 8-3 (15th Place)
DOUBLES
1. Eden Boggs/Jessi Bolin (Ada) def. Moore/Moore (Byng) 6-1,7-5 (1st Place)
2. Lilly Cadenhead/Jerzie O’Neal (Ada) def. Johnson/Kurella (Edmond Memorial) 6-4,7-5 (1st Place)
2. Pierce Dougherty/Sydney Layton (Ada II) def. Leverett/Smith (Ardmore) 8-0 (9th Place)
Byng Individual Results
SINGLES
1. Emily Holloway (Byng) def. Darsee Green (Oakdale) 8-2 (9th Place)
2. Sarah Block (Oakdale) def. Bella Hobbs (Byng) 8-6 (9th Place)
DOUBLES
1. Eden Boggs/Jessi Bolin (Ada) def. Harmoni Moore/Hope Moore (Byng) 6-1, 7-5 (1st Place)
2. Presley Dickinson/Logan Wood (Byng) def. Bloskovick/Gleghorn (Heartland) 8-2 (5th Place)
