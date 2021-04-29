Tuesday, April 27

GIRLS

Ada Junior High

State Qualifier

Team Standings

1. Ada 54

2. Edmond Memorial 52

3. Duncan 49

4. Edmond Heartland 45

5. Henryetta 41

6. Edmond Central 40

7. Crossings Christian 39

8. Byng 38

9. McAlester 33

10. Shawnee 24

11. Oakdale 22

12. Durant 17

13. Ardmore 14

 

Ada Individual Results

SINGLES

1. Zoey Brown (Ada) def. Stormy Miller (Henryetta) 8-4 (7th Place)

1. Joelly Brassfield (Ada II) def. Tessla Chivers (Ardmore) 8-2 (9th Place)

2. Annabelle Peters (Ada) def. Dillan Shipp (Edmond Heartland) 6-3,7-6 (3rd Place)

2. Kylee Witt (Ada II) def. Aleiya Ward (Durant) 8-1 (9th Place)

2. Emmy Fallen (Edmond Central X) def. Reagan Padol (Ada III) 8-3 (15th Place)

DOUBLES

1. Eden Boggs/Jessi Bolin (Ada) def. Moore/Moore (Byng) 6-1,7-5 (1st Place)

2. Lilly Cadenhead/Jerzie O’Neal (Ada) def. Johnson/Kurella (Edmond Memorial) 6-4,7-5 (1st Place)

2. Pierce Dougherty/Sydney Layton (Ada II) def. Leverett/Smith (Ardmore) 8-0 (9th Place)

 

Byng Individual Results

SINGLES

1. Emily Holloway (Byng) def. Darsee Green (Oakdale) 8-2 (9th Place)

2. Sarah Block (Oakdale) def. Bella Hobbs (Byng) 8-6 (9th Place)

DOUBLES

1. Eden Boggs/Jessi Bolin (Ada) def. Harmoni Moore/Hope Moore (Byng) 6-1, 7-5 (1st Place)

2. Presley Dickinson/Logan Wood (Byng) def. Bloskovick/Gleghorn (Heartland) 8-2 (5th Place)

