Ada Junior High Girls Golf Results

March 9, 2021
GIRLS
At Duncan JH Tournament
Duncan Golf & Tennis Club
Team Standings
(9 Holes)
1. Ada 221
2. Mustang 232
3. Duncan 243
4. Lawton MacArthur 260
5. Walters 271
6. Elgin 277
Ada Individual Results
2. Peyton Factor 41
5. Natalie Jussely 58
6. Brooklyn Black 59
10. Bella Stowers 63
17. Kate McCortney 67
NOTEWORTHY: The Ada Junior High girls golf team made its season debut Tuesday at the Duncan Junior High Tournament. Ada ran away with the team title with a score of 221. Mustang finished second at 232 and host Duncan was next at 243. Four of Ada’s five golfers finished in the Top 10. Laura Duncan of host Duncan was first with a nine-hole score of 40 and Peyton Factor of Ada was second at 41. Ada’s Natalie Jussely finished fifth with a 48 and teammate Brooklyn Black was a stroke behind at 59.
Up Next: Ada at Turner Invitational March 31 at Falconhead Resort.
