Ada Junior High Girls Golf Results

The Ada Junior High girls golf team won the Duncan Tournament Tuesday at the Duncan Golf and Tennis Club. Team members include, from left to right: Natalie Jussely, Brooklyn Black, Beans Factor, Bella Stowers, Kate McCortney and coach Ron Anderson.

March 9, 2021

GIRLS

At Duncan JH Tournament

Duncan Golf & Tennis Club

Team Standings

(9 Holes)

1. Ada 221

2. Mustang 232

3. Duncan 243

4. Lawton MacArthur 260

5. Walters 271

6. Elgin 277

Ada Individual Results

2. Peyton Factor 41

5. Natalie Jussely 58

6. Brooklyn Black 59

10. Bella Stowers 63

17. Kate McCortney 67

NOTEWORTHY: The Ada Junior High girls golf team made its season debut Tuesday at the Duncan Junior High Tournament. Ada ran away with the team title with a score of 221. Mustang finished second at 232 and host Duncan was next at 243. Four of Ada’s five golfers finished in the Top 10. Laura Duncan of host Duncan was first with a nine-hole score of 40 and Peyton Factor of Ada was second at 41. Ada’s Natalie Jussely finished fifth with a 48 and teammate Brooklyn Black was a stroke behind at 59.

Up Next: Ada at Turner Invitational March 31 at Falconhead Resort.

