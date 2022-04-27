Ada Junior High Girls Golf Results

Thursday, April 20
GIRLS
At Ardmore Invitational
Team Standings
1. ADA 208
2. Pauls Valley 216
3. Turner 216
4. Wilson 230
5. Ardmore 238
6. Community Christian 243
7. Lone Grove 245
8. Sulphur 247
9. Plainview 259
10. Frederick 261
11. Noble 267
Top 8 Individuals
Hadley Hill (Turner) 49
Natalie Jussely (Ada) 50
Sophia Inhofe (CC) 50
Sophia Groves (Wilson) 50
Bella Stowers (Ada) 51
Jordan Harkins (Ada) 52
Megan Mitchell (Frederick) 52
Keagan Scott (Pauls Valley) 52
Ada Individual Results
Natalie Jussely 50
Bella Stowers 51
Jordan Harkins 52
Brooklyn Black 55
NOTEWORTHY: The Ada Junior High Girls golf team won all three of its tournaments this spring. Last week, the Lady Cougars won the season-ending Ardmore Invitational held at the Lakeview Golf Course. Ada captured the team title with a 208, while Pauls Valley and Turner tied for second at 216. Wilson was fourth at 230 and host Ardmore was fifth at 238. Natalie Jussely finished as runner-up in the medalist race with a 50. Turner’s Hadley Hill won the individual title with a 49.
COACHES QUOTE: “I’m very happy with all of the girls and our performance this year. Winning all three tournaments is no easy accomplishment considering the competition we had. I’m already looking forward to this group next season. Unless more young golfers come out, next year’s team will consist of only two players, Bella and Jordan,” Ada girls golf coach Ron Anderson.
