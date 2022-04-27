Ada Junior High Girls Golf Results

The Ada Junior High girls golf team won the season-ending Armore Invitational team championship last week at the Lakeview Golf Course. The Lady Cougars won all three tournaments they entered this spring.

Thursday, April 20

GIRLS

At Ardmore Invitational

Team Standings

1. ADA 208

2. Pauls Valley 216

3. Turner 216

4. Wilson 230

5. Ardmore 238

6. Community Christian 243

7. Lone Grove 245

8. Sulphur 247

9. Plainview 259

10. Frederick 261

11. Noble 267

Top 8 Individuals

Hadley Hill (Turner) 49

Natalie Jussely (Ada) 50

Sophia Inhofe (CC) 50

Sophia Groves (Wilson) 50

Bella Stowers (Ada) 51

Jordan Harkins (Ada) 52

Megan Mitchell (Frederick) 52

Keagan Scott (Pauls Valley) 52

Ada Individual Results

Natalie Jussely 50

Bella Stowers 51

Jordan Harkins 52

Brooklyn Black 55

NOTEWORTHY: The Ada Junior High Girls golf team won all three of its tournaments this spring. Last week, the Lady Cougars won the season-ending Ardmore Invitational held at the Lakeview Golf Course. Ada captured the team title with a 208, while Pauls Valley and Turner tied for second at 216. Wilson was fourth at 230 and host Ardmore was fifth at 238. Natalie Jussely finished as runner-up in the medalist race with a 50. Turner’s Hadley Hill won the individual title with a 49.

COACHES QUOTE: “I’m very happy with all of the girls and our performance this year. Winning all three tournaments is no easy accomplishment considering the competition we had. I’m already looking forward to this group next season. Unless more young golfers come out, next year’s team will consist of only two players, Bella and Jordan,” Ada girls golf coach Ron Anderson.

