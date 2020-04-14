Landyn Owens surprised many Ada High girls basketball fans last week when she told the Twitter world that she is “100% committed” to playing college basketball for the University of Hartford, a Division I school in Connecticut.
It’s not surprising at all that Owens is heading to Division I basketball. However, she just completed her junior year and could have waited almost an entire year to make that big decision.
Ada head coach Christie Jennings said she’s seen several juniors making their college choices lately. Heck, Vanoss junior Emrie Ellis picked the University of Arkansas before her junior season.
“All week, Landyn had felt a little stressed about everything. I think a lot of athletes have been feeling a lot of pressure, because I’ve seen a lot of juniors commit that normally would wait,” Jennings said.
“With everything going on with this COVID-19, I think it’s changed the complexity a little bit of recruiting,” she explained. “I think Landyn wanted to pull the trigger earlier, but I think that she needed her parents’ blessing, and I think she wanted me to say it was OK.”
Owens said she’s loved everything about the University of Hartford and its women’s basketball program since she began visiting with head coach Morgan Valley last summer. Plus, that’s one worry Owens can put behind her.
“It was kind of a quick decision, but it was the right fit,” Owens told The Ada News over the weekend. “This is going to take so much stress off me. My senior season, I don’t have to worry about coaches looking at me. All I have to worry about is winning a state championship.”
Valley and the Hawks’ coaching staff had a Zoom video call with Owens last Wednesday. Owens was told there were two scholarships left for the season that she would be an incoming freshman, and three potential recruits were available to accept one. Twenty-four hours later, Owens jumped aboard the Hartford ship.
Valley got to watch Owens during her 16U AAU season with her team, Swarm Elite, during the national championship in Atlanta, Georgia. She also attended an Ada home game this past season.
“She saw me in Atlanta at the national championship. She texted coach and we got film out to her and right after that, she offered me,” Owens said. “She believed in me so much. She was really invested in me.”
Jennings said she would give Valley updates on Owens throughout the 2019-20 season. Valley and the coaches were supposed to make a trip to Ada to visit with Owens and her parents shortly after spring break. But schools were shut down due to the pandemic before that could happen.
“I know she texts Landyn almost daily and texts me after every game, just checking up on her,” Jennings said. “Landyn feels drawn to that coaching staff. She really likes them.”
Big game Landyn
During her junior year, Owens seemed to play her best when the lights were brightest and against Ada’s toughest foes. That’s one aspect both Jennings and Valley love about her competitiveness.
“(Valley) said she had some kids on her radar that were probably a little more talented than (Owens), but there’s just something about her competitiveness and the way she’ll just fight you to win she really liked. She felt like (Owens) had some potential that will only come out when she gets to college and plays at a high level every night,” Jennings explained.
“I believe that. If we played Tuttle and Newcastle and Edmond Santa Fe every night, I think we’d see that,” she continued. “Against teams that might not be as strong, Landyn might have 20 points at halftime and we’d never see her again. I do think if she was pushed every night that you’d probably see her potential tapped.”
Hawks are rebuilding
The University of Harford defeated high-powered Stony Brook 70-67 in their final game of the 2019-20 season. Stony Brook fell to 25-3 on the year, and that stat alone would make it a huge win for the Hawks. But it was giant because it was their first and only win.
Hartford is in the midst of rebuilding its program, and that victory was a big first step.
Jennings said Owens would love to help bring a winning tradition to the Hawks.
“Landyn kind of likes the fact that she could be one of the building blocks that could build that program back up,” Jennings said. “I think Landyn feels like that’s what fits her best.”
Owens also likes the fact that the student to teacher ratio is about 10:1.
“They also have a lot of similarities to our program,” Jennings said. “They’re really connected with their kids.”
1,000 and counting
Owens surpassed the 1,000-point mark this season, and it couldn’t have come on a more perfect shot.
Owens pulled up for a 3-pointer against top-ranked Anadarko and let it fly just seconds before she was knocked to the floor. Swish. She went to the free-throw line and completed a rare four-point play against the team many people had begged to win a Class 4A State championship before that event was canceled, due to the new coronavirus pandemic the day the tournament was supposed to tip off.
Jennings and company didn’t get to present Owens with her 1,000-point game ball before the Cougar Activity Center crowd — that will probably come next season — but she got it in front of her teammates.
“It was pretty special. That’s our circle. That’s our family,” Owens said. “Getting it on that four-point play was pretty cool.”
Jennings said being able to score the way Owens does is tough when one considers the competition she has faced since being thrown in the fire as a freshman. Ada competed in Class 5A back then before dropping to Class 4A last year.
“I would never take anything away from smaller schools, but it’s a feat to do at a bigger school. We play fewer games and tougher competition night in and night out. She also hasn’t been in many playoff games because our team has been down the past couple of years,” Jennings said.
Owens will enter her season with 1,063 total points and is fifth on the list of all-time Ada 5-on-5 scorers. She scored 246 as a freshman, 318 as a sophomore and 499 as a junior. She’ll try to make a run at La’Neishea Caufield’s 5-on-5 school record of 1,776 points next year. Aaliyah Blakley is second at 1,405.
