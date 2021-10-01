The Ada High softball team got off to a hot start in their Class 4A Bi-District clash with Clinton Thursday at the Ada Softball Complex. However, Mother Nature cooled the Lady Cougars off in a hurry.
Ada led 3-0 in the bottom of the second inning and still had things cooking when the contest was delayed by lightning in the area. While waiting for the lightning to pass, a downpour come through and soaked the field, forcing officials to postpone the key bi-district contest.
The game will pick up right where it left off at some time on Saturday. Final details hadn’t been worked out as of press time.
Ada’s first three hitters – Abbey Strong, Rylynn Truett and Amaya Frizell led off the bottom of the first with consecutive base hits.
Jakobi Williams made it four hits in a row with a two-RBI single that put the Lady Cougars on top 2-0.
Clinton pitcher Kambree Davis got out of the jam without any further damage with three straight strikeouts that ended the inning.
The Lady Cougars went back to work in the bottom of the second inning.
Josie Morgan led off with a walk, went to second on a wild pitch and hustled down to third base on another wild pitch. Ariana Munoz then delivered a run-scoring single to center field to boost Ada’s lead to 3-0.
After a sacrifice bunt by Strong, Truett walked to put runners at first and second with one out and Frizell coming to the plate.
That’s when lightning struck and the flood came, washing the contest away. The game will resume with Frizell at bat and both runners still on base.
Ada freshman pitcher Bradi Odom had tossed two perfect innings, retiring all six Clinton batters she faced.
———o———
In other 4A Bi-District news, the Byng Lady Pirates were supposed to travel to Cache on Saturday to play their best-of-three series. Officials have moved that event to Piedmont High School at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, which is equipped with a turf softball field.
