Ada jumps back in Class 4A rankings

The Ada High football team jumped back into the Associated Press High School football Class 4A rankings after defeating the-No. 8 John Marshal 7-6 in overtime last week at Norris Field.
The Bears dropped down to the No. 12 spot and Ada is right behind at No. 13.
Sulphur is sitting at No. 9 in Class 3A coming off a 41-7 runaway win over Pauls Valley.
The only other local team in the rankings is Sasakwa, which is No. 3 in Class B. The Vikings dismantled Bowlegs 64-12 at home in Week 6.
No. 1 teams in this week poll include Owasso in Class 6A-1, Bixby in Class 6A-2, Carl Albert in 5A, Wagoner in 4A, Lincoln Christian in Class 3A, Jones in Class 2A, Cashin in Class A, Shattuck in Class B and Timberlake in Class B.
Here is The Associated Press’ Oklahoma high school football poll with first-place votes in parentheses, records, points and ranking in last week’s poll, records through October 12. Points for classes A through 5A based on 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 scoring. Points for 6A (Division I & II), classes B and C based on 5-4-3-2-1 scoring.
CLASS 6A Division I
School Total Points Prv
1. Owasso (9) (6-0) 45 1
2. Jenks (4-1) 36 2
3. Broken Arrow (3-2) 25 3
4. Edmond Santa Fe (4-2) 17 4
5. Union (1-4) 5 NR
Others receiving votes: Yukon 4. Norman North 2. Westmoore 1.
CLASS 6A Division II
1. Bixby (9) (5-0) 45 1
2. Stillwater (4-0) 36 2
3. Midwest City (4-1) 23 3
4. Choctaw (3-3) 13 4
5. Putnam North (5-0) 10 5
Others receiving votes: Lawton 3. B.T. Washington 3. Del City 1. Sand Springs 1.
CLASS 5A
1. Carl Albert (7) (4-1) 87 1
2. Bishop Kelley (1) (5-0) 81 2
3. Collinsville (1) (6-0) 72 3
4. McGuinness (4-2) 58 4
5. Coweta (5-1) 55 T6
6. McAlester (5-1) 42 8
7. Piedmont (3-1) 36 T6
8. Guthrie (4-0) 23 10
9. Sapulpa (4-2) 19 9
10. Ardmore (2-1) 9 5
Others receiving votes: Duncan 6. Pryor 4. El Reno 3.
CLASS 4A
1. Wagoner (9) (6-0) 90 1
2. Weatherford (5-0) 79 2
3. Tuttle (6-0) 73 3
4. Poteau (4-2) 60 4
5. Blanchard (4-2) 51 5
6. Clinton (4-1) 38 10
7. Skiatook (3-1) 36 6
8. Fort Gibson (6-0) 25 9
9. Hilldale (5-1) 12 NR
10. Cache (3-3) 11 7
Others receiving votes: Newcastle 7. John Marshall 6. ADA 4. Cleveland 2. Grove 1.
CLASS 3A
1. Lincoln Christian (8) (5-0) 89 1
2. Holland Hall (1) (5-0) 80 2
3. Heritage Hall (4-1) 68 3
4. Stigler (6-0) 66 4
5. Verdigris (5-0) 50 5
6. Kingston (6-0) 47 6
7. Anadarko (4-1) 33 8
8. Kingfisher (4-2) 30 7
9. SULPHUR (4-2) 18 9
10. Lone Grove (4-2) 8 10
Others receiving votes: Locust Grove 3. Seminole 2. Vinita 1.
CLASS 2A
1. Jones (4) (5-1) 83 2
2. Washington (3) (6-0) 78 3
3. Vian (1) (5-1) 69 1
4. Marlow (1) (5-0) 61 5
5. Cascia Hall (5-1) 51 9
6. Adair (5-1) 39 6
7. Frederick (5-0) 34 7
8. Beggs (3-2) 23 4
9. Millwood (3-1) 20 8
10. Metro Christian (4-2) 17 NR
Others receiving votes: Chandler 7. Kellyville 4. Prague 3. Community Christian 2. Sequoyah-Claremore 1. Spiro 1. Eufaula 1.
CLASS A
1. Cashion (7) (7-0) 88 1
2. Pawhuska (2) (6-0) 82 2
3. Ringling (5-0) 71 3
4. Pawnee (5-1) 60 4
5. Thomas Custer (4-1) 49 5
6. Gore (4-0) 46 6
7. Tonkawa (4-1) 26 9
8. Texhoma (4-1) 24 10
9. Wewoka (5-0) 20 NR
10. Woodland (5-1) 7 NR
Others receiving votes: Minco 5. Elmore City 5. Boone-Apache 4. Okemah 4. Crescent 3. Oklahoma Bible 1. Oklahoma Christian Academy 1.
CLASS B
1. Shattuck (9) (5-0) 45 1
2. Dewar (6-0) 32 2
3. Davenport (5-0) 26 3
4. Cherokee (4-1) 19 4
5. Depew (3-3) 4 NR
(tie) Alex (4-2) 4 5
Others receiving votes: Covington-Douglas 2. Laverne 2. Snyder 1.
CLASS C
1. Timberlake (9) (6-0) 45 1
2. Mountain View-Gotebo (6-0) 33 3
3. SASAKWA (5-1) 19 4
4. Buffalo (5-1) 17 2
5. Waynoka (6-0) 12 5
Others receiving votes: Midway 7. Tyrone 2.
