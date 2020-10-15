Ada jumps back in Class 4A rankings

The Ada High football team has a short meeting on the field following a 7-6 win over John Marshall in Week 6. The victory propelled the Cougars back into the Associated Press Oklahoma High School football poll in the No. 13 spot.

The Ada High football team jumped back into the Associated Press High School football Class 4A rankings after defeating the-No. 8 John Marshal 7-6 in overtime last week at Norris Field.

The Bears dropped down to the No. 12 spot and Ada is right behind at No. 13.

Sulphur is sitting at No. 9 in Class 3A coming off a 41-7 runaway win over Pauls Valley.

The only other local team in the rankings is Sasakwa, which is No. 3 in Class B. The Vikings dismantled Bowlegs 64-12 at home in Week 6.

No. 1 teams in this week poll include Owasso in Class 6A-1, Bixby in Class 6A-2, Carl Albert in 5A, Wagoner in 4A, Lincoln Christian in Class 3A, Jones in Class 2A, Cashin in Class A, Shattuck in Class B and Timberlake in Class B.

Here is The Associated Press’ Oklahoma high school football poll with first-place votes in parentheses, records, points and ranking in last week’s poll, records through October 12. Points for classes A through 5A based on 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 scoring. Points for 6A (Division I & II), classes B and C based on 5-4-3-2-1 scoring.

CLASS 6A Division I

School Total Points Prv

1. Owasso (9) (6-0) 45 1

2. Jenks (4-1) 36 2

3. Broken Arrow (3-2) 25 3

4. Edmond Santa Fe (4-2) 17 4

5. Union (1-4) 5 NR

Others receiving votes: Yukon 4. Norman North 2. Westmoore 1.

CLASS 6A Division II

1. Bixby (9) (5-0) 45 1

2. Stillwater (4-0) 36 2

3. Midwest City (4-1) 23 3

4. Choctaw (3-3) 13 4

5. Putnam North (5-0) 10 5

Others receiving votes: Lawton 3. B.T. Washington 3. Del City 1. Sand Springs 1.

CLASS 5A

1. Carl Albert (7) (4-1) 87 1

2. Bishop Kelley (1) (5-0) 81 2

3. Collinsville (1) (6-0) 72 3

4. McGuinness (4-2) 58 4

5. Coweta (5-1) 55 T6

6. McAlester (5-1) 42 8

7. Piedmont (3-1) 36 T6

8. Guthrie (4-0) 23 10

9. Sapulpa (4-2) 19 9

10. Ardmore (2-1) 9 5

Others receiving votes: Duncan 6. Pryor 4. El Reno 3.

CLASS 4A

1. Wagoner (9) (6-0) 90 1

2. Weatherford (5-0) 79 2

3. Tuttle (6-0) 73 3

4. Poteau (4-2) 60 4

5. Blanchard (4-2) 51 5

6. Clinton (4-1) 38 10

7. Skiatook (3-1) 36 6

8. Fort Gibson (6-0) 25 9

9. Hilldale (5-1) 12 NR

10. Cache (3-3) 11 7

Others receiving votes: Newcastle 7. John Marshall 6. ADA 4. Cleveland 2. Grove 1.

CLASS 3A

1. Lincoln Christian (8) (5-0) 89 1

2. Holland Hall (1) (5-0) 80 2

3. Heritage Hall (4-1) 68 3

4. Stigler (6-0) 66 4

5. Verdigris (5-0) 50 5

6. Kingston (6-0) 47 6

7. Anadarko (4-1) 33 8

8. Kingfisher (4-2) 30 7

9. SULPHUR (4-2) 18 9

10. Lone Grove (4-2) 8 10

Others receiving votes: Locust Grove 3. Seminole 2. Vinita 1.

CLASS 2A

1. Jones (4) (5-1) 83 2

2. Washington (3) (6-0) 78 3

3. Vian (1) (5-1) 69 1

4. Marlow (1) (5-0) 61 5

5. Cascia Hall (5-1) 51 9

6. Adair (5-1) 39 6

7. Frederick (5-0) 34 7

8. Beggs (3-2) 23 4

9. Millwood (3-1) 20 8

10. Metro Christian (4-2) 17 NR

Others receiving votes: Chandler 7. Kellyville 4. Prague 3. Community Christian 2. Sequoyah-Claremore 1. Spiro 1. Eufaula 1.

CLASS A

1. Cashion (7) (7-0) 88 1

2. Pawhuska (2) (6-0) 82 2

3. Ringling (5-0) 71 3

4. Pawnee (5-1) 60 4

5. Thomas Custer (4-1) 49 5

6. Gore (4-0) 46 6

7. Tonkawa (4-1) 26 9

8. Texhoma (4-1) 24 10

9. Wewoka (5-0) 20 NR

10. Woodland (5-1) 7 NR

Others receiving votes: Minco 5. Elmore City 5. Boone-Apache 4. Okemah 4. Crescent 3. Oklahoma Bible 1. Oklahoma Christian Academy 1.

CLASS B

1. Shattuck (9) (5-0) 45 1

2. Dewar (6-0) 32 2

3. Davenport (5-0) 26 3

4. Cherokee (4-1) 19 4

5. Depew (3-3) 4 NR

(tie) Alex (4-2) 4 5

Others receiving votes: Covington-Douglas 2. Laverne 2. Snyder 1.

CLASS C

1. Timberlake (9) (6-0) 45 1

2. Mountain View-Gotebo (6-0) 33 3

3. SASAKWA (5-1) 19 4

4. Buffalo (5-1) 17 2

5. Waynoka (6-0) 12 5

Others receiving votes: Midway 7. Tyrone 2.

Jeff Cali has been covering sports in the Ada area since the mid-90s. He graduated from Byng High School and earned a bachelor’s degree from East Central University.

