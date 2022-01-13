Ada Jr. High wrestlers solid at Carl Albert

MIDWEST CITY — The Ada Junior High Wrestling teams brought home eight medals from the Carl Albert Junior High Tournament held on Jan. 8 in Midwest City.
In the 6th/7th Grade Division, Baylor Stonecipher captured first place in the heavyweight division.
Ada had three third-place finishers — Jace Davis at 92 pounds, Jake Clampitt ad 126 pounds and Jeremiah Scott at heavyweight.
Jake Bohannon led the 8th/9th Division Ada wrestlers with a runner-up finish at 126 pounds.
The Cougars got three more third-place finishers — Carver Gregory at 132 pounds, Braden Prince at 140 pounds and Wyatt Kilgore at 195 pounds.
