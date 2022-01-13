Ada Jr. High wrestlers solid at Carl Albert

Krissy Bohannon| Ada City SchoolsRight: Ada eighth-grade wrestler Jake Bohannon appears to have control of his opponent during a 126-pound match last weekend at the Carl Albert Junior High Tournament.

MIDWEST CITY — The Ada Junior High Wrestling teams brought home eight medals from the Carl Albert Junior High Tournament held on Jan. 8 in Midwest City.

In the 6th/7th Grade Division, Baylor Stonecipher captured first place in the heavyweight division.

Ada had three third-place finishers — Jace Davis at 92 pounds, Jake Clampitt ad 126 pounds and Jeremiah Scott at heavyweight.

Jake Bohannon led the 8th/9th Division Ada wrestlers with a runner-up finish at 126 pounds.

The Cougars got three more third-place finishers — Carver Gregory at 132 pounds, Braden Prince at 140 pounds and Wyatt Kilgore at 195 pounds.

Jeff Cali has been covering sports in the Ada area since the mid-90s. He graduated from Byng High School and earned a bachelor’s degree from East Central University.

