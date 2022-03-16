SEMINOLE — The Ada High baseball team’s impressive start to the 2022 season continued with a pair of shutout victories over Seminole Monday afternoon.
The Cougars opened the District 4A-2 doubleheader with an 8-0 victory and rolled past the host Chieftains 13-0 in Game 2.
Ada stayed unbeaten at 6-0 on the year and is now 4-0 in 4A-2 play, while Seminole dropped to 2-6 and 0-4.
“There are a few factors accounting for our good start,” said Ada head coach Shane Coker. “One, our pitchers have thrown really well early and offensively we have had good production from a host of players.”
Coker said his staff is also making a difference.
“Our coaching staff has depth and is very knowledgeable. The ability to have six guys (with the addition of Garrett Lemons) from junior high to high school that care and take pride in the success of our program is a recipe for success,” he said. “We will jump into the fire when we see some better talent and it will expose some weaknesses, but it will also show us where we need to be for a playoff run.”
The Cougars’ busy spring break continues at the Mark Howard Memorial Tournament in Chandler that begins Thursday and runs through Saturday. Ada meets NOAH at 10 a.m. Thursday and has a pool-play doubleheader on Friday beginning with a contest against Dibble at 10 a.m. and Sallisaw at 12:10 p.m.
The championship round is scheduled for Saturday. Pool play games feature a two-hour time limit.
Game 1
Ada 8, Seminole 0
Ada ace Hunter Condon, who recently signed with Evangel University, tossed a mound gem against Seminole. His complete-game outing included 14 strikeouts and one walk. Condon allowed just two hits in seven shutout innings.
Ada managed just four hits in the contest. Carter Freeland led the way, going 2-for-3 with a walk, a double and an RBI. AHS leadoff man John David Muse went 1-for-2 with a walk, a double and two runs scored.
Brodie Andrews drove in two runs for Ada, while Kaden Gallagher scored three times.
Seminole’s two hits were a double by Jose Sapata and a base knock by Daylan Saxon.
Cooper Atiya absorbed the mound loss for Seminole.
Game 2
Ada 13, Seminole 0
Ada used a six-run outburst in the bottom of the second inning and pulled away with five more runs in the bottom of the fourth.
Ada got yet another solid pitching performance — this time from sophomore Reid Samson. He struck out six, walked two and allowed just one hit in five innings for the Cougars.
Hunter Condon finished 2-for-3 with two RBIs, a walk and a run scored in an eight-hit Ada offense. Jack Morris also went 2-for-3 with a triple and a run scored. Kaden Gallagher finished 1-for-1 with a walk, an RBI and a run scored, while Tre Ivy walked, drove in a run and scored twice.
Carter Freeland ended up 1-for-3 with a walk and three RBIs and John David Muse finished 1-for-1 with an RBI, two stolen bases and scored four times.
Landon Bowling was the losing hurler for Seminole. He had one strikeout and no walks in two innings but hit five Ada batters. Muse was beaned three times.
