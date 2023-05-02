The Ada High School girls tennis team finished third and fellow local squad Byng was fourth at the 16-team Shawnee Tournament held Friday at the Ada Tennis Center.
Ada agreed to host the Shawnee event after a tornado left the SHS tennis courts unplayable.
The Ada boys were at the Heritage Hall Tournament on Friday, but rainy weather brought that event to an early end. The Byng boys finished third at the Shawnee Tournament in Ada.
The Ada girls hosted a Class 5A East Regional Tournament on Monday that also included Ardmore, Bishop McGuinness, Collinsville, John Marshall, McAlester, Sapulpa and Shawnee.
The Byng girls squad competed at a Class 4A East Regional Tournament Monday at Henryetta.
The Ada boys will host a Class 5A Regional on May 8 and the Pirates head to a 4A Regional in Henryetta.
GIRLS
The Ada girls collected 51 points in the tournament before the rains came at the end. Stillwater won the team title with 64 points and Henryetta was second at 55. The Byng girls finished with 44 points and Carl Albert was fifth at 41.
Ada sophomore Lilly Cadenhead rolled past Tara Lack of Tecumseh 6-3, 6-0 to finish third in No. 1 Singles.
Sophomore Zoey Brown had to withdraw due to injury default in the No. 2 Singles third-place contest.
Both Ada’s doubles teams captured third place.
Ava Bolin and Jessi Bolin secured third place in No. 1 Doubles by defeating the Byng duo of Audrey Boatright and Jayci Cole 6-1, 6-4.
And in No. 2 Doubles, Eden Boggs and partner Jerzie O’Neal were on top 4-1 before the Byng tandem of Presley Dickinson and Harmoni Moore had to bow out due to an injury in the third-place matchup.
In No. 2 Singles, Byng’s CJ Lee was awarded fifth place after Carl Albert’s Bailey Rusche withdrew due to an injury.
And in the No. 1 Singles seventh-place match, Byng’s Emily Holloway got the best of Claudia Butler-Bibby of Norman 6-2, 6-1.
BOYS
The Byng boys were led by the No. 1 Doubles team of Daniel Lacey and Jackson Goodman who defeated a team from Durant 6-4, 6-2 for the championship.
Byng’s Ty Mills and Tyler Ware battled all the way to the title match in No. 2 Doubles before falling to Carl Albert’s T.J. Niles and Carter Reece 6-3, 7-5.
Hunter Murray finished seventh in the No. 2 Singles draw after defeating Brycen Canfield of Seminole by injury default.
And in No. 1 Singles, Kelon Chandler of Shawnee topped Jake Eads of Byng 7-6, 6-2, for ninth place.
At the Heritage Hall Tournament, none of Ada’s entries had completed their matches before the rains hit.
The No. 1 Doubles team of Tate Danielson and Drew Lillard were in the finals and the No. 2 Doubles squad of Brady Bacon and Halston Redwine were competing for third place.
Ada’s Jackson Swopes was playing for fifth in No. 1 Singles and Ada’s Anthony Towers was playing for fifth in No. 2 Singles.
GIRLS
Shawnee Tournament
At Ada Tennis Center
Team Standings
1. Stillwater 64
2. Henryetta 55
3. ADA 51
4. BYNG 44
5. Carl Albert 41
6. Tecumseh 37
7. Ardmore 33
8. Durant 31
9. Norman 23
10. Sapulpa 21
11. Shawnee 14
12. Lawton Ike 13
13. Seminole 12
tie Pauls Valley 12
15. McAlester 6
16. Western Heights 0
Ada Individual Results
SINGLES
1. Lilly Cadenhead (Ada) def. Tara Lack (Tecumseh) 6-3,6-0 (3rd Place)
2. Andrea Wade (Henryetta) def. Zoey Brown (Ada) by injury default (3rd Place)
DOUBLES
1. Ava Bolin/Jessi Bolin (Ada) def. Boatright/Cole (Byng) 6-1,6-4 (3rd Place)
2. Eden Boggs/Jerzie O’Neal (Ada) def. Presley Dickinson and Harmoni Moore (Byng) 4-1, injury default (3rd Place)
2. Annabelle Peters/Mallory Ross (Ada II) def. Kim Hayes/Emily Finocchiaro (Norman) was ahead 6-0, 1-0 when the rain came (9th Place)
Up Next: Ada at Class 5A State Tournament Friday & Saturday at Oklahoma City Tennis Center.
Byng Individual Results
SINGLES
1. Emily Holloway (Byng) def. Claudia Butler-Kibby (Norman) 6-2 6-1 (7th place)
1. Kylie McClendon (Ardmore) def. Yocilen Hernandez (Byng) 6-1 6-4 (9th place)
2. CJ Lee (Byng) def. Bailey Rusche (Carl Albert) injury default (5th place)
DOUBLES
Up Next: Byng at Class 4A State Tournament Friday & Saturday at Oklahoma City Tennis Center.
BOYS
Durant Tournament
At Ada Tennis Center
Team Standings
1. Carl Albert 59
2. Norman 47
3. BYNG 45
4. Henryetta 42
4. Pauls Valley 42
6. Ardmore 41
Byng Individual results
SINGLES
1 Singles Kelon Chandler (Shawnee) def. Jake Eads (Byng) 7-6 6-2 (9th place)
2. Hunter Murray (Byng) def. Brycen Canfield (Seminole) injury default (7th place)
DOUBLES
1. Daniel Lacey/Jackson Goodman (Byng) defeated J. Diggs/Jayson Arnold (Durant) 6-4 6-2 (1st place)
2. T.J. Niles/Carter Reece (Carl Albert) def.Ty Mills and Tyler Ware (Byng) 6-3 7-5 (1st place)
2. Devon Smith/Hayden Ware (Byng) def. Lamont/Owens (Muskogee) 6-3 6-4 (9th place)
Up Next: Byng at Class 4A Regional Tournament May 8 at Henryetta.
