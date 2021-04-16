The Ada High School track teams will have to wait a bit longer to perform in front of their local fans.
Coach Mart Leming’s bunch was scheduled to host its own track meet today, but due to the rains that soaked the area over the past 24 hours, that event has now been pushed back to Monday. The first events will begin at 10 a.m.
The Cougars last competed at a meet in Plainview on April 9 at Aledo Bearcat Stadium.
Junior Jaiden Stevenson won the gold in the Shot Put with a heave of 35 feet, 10.75-inches. Abby Jones of Plainview was second at 32-feet, 11-inches.
Stevenson captured third place in the Discus with a throw of 104 feet, 8 inches. Jones won the event with a mark of 126 feet, 4.5 inches and Morgan Lucas of Marlow was second at 107 feet, 3 inches.
Sophomore Andrew Hughes won the High Jump event with a leap of 6 feet, 4 inches. Hunter Eggenberg was next at 6-feet, 2-inches. Hughes finished fourth in the 300 Meter Hurdles with a time of 46.83. Carter Hamilton won that event at 42.53.
Ada’s 4x100 Meter Relay team of Xander Rhynes, Jaxon Morgan, Jonah Ascencion and Hughes finished fourth with a time of 45.27. Plainview was third at 45.13. Those same four Cougars were fifth in the 4x200 Meter race with a time of 1:36.06.
In the 400 Meter Dash, Ada’s Devon Mccollister just missed a Top 10 finish, landing in the 12th spot with a time of 58.08.
Ada’s Levi Lail won the gold in the Discus and the silver in the Shot Put. He dominated the Discus with a winning toss of 151 feet, 1-inch. Carson Moore of Marlow was second at 130 feet, 5.25 inches. In the Shot Put Lail was second with a throw of 46 feet, 3.5 inches. Jayden Williams of Heritage Hall won the gold medal with a mark of 48 feet, 7 inches.
After their own meet on Monday, the Cougars will travel to Ardmore on April 23. The last regular-season meet is set for April 30 at Duncan.
