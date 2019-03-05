OKLAHOMA CITY — After falling behind in the first quarter, the Ada Cougars rallied to knock off the Duncan Demons 47-46 in the Class 5A Area Tournament Friday night at Western Heights High School.
The Cougars used clutch shooting at the free-throw line and baskets at the right time to secure the victory.
“We were able to make 11 of 12 free throws in the fourth quarter, which made the difference in the end,” said Ada head coach Garland Parks.
In the first quarter, the Demons got off to a hot start, going 3-for-3 from the 3-point line to take the early lead. Blayden Foster, Cailup Spann and Kevin Wilson all connected from deep for Duncan.
However, Tanner Gilliam, Jaxson Robinson and David Johnson were able to cool Duncan off by getting some shots to fall to cut the Ada deficit to 13-6 after one quarter.
Ada was able to outscore Duncan 15-9 in the second quarter and took the lead at the 1:45 mark with a bucket from Jake Shannon. The Demons were able to get the lead back, despite the Cougars shooting 2-for-3 from beyond the arc.
Duncan led 22-21 at halftime.
The third quarter was very back and forth, with four lead changes and three ties.
Shooting 5-for-6 from the charity stripe and grabbing the lead for good at the 1:27 mark with free shots from Robinson, the Cougars led 32-31 after three quarters.
Ada was then able to hold off a surging Duncan team in the fourth by getting to the line and converting their shots.
As a team, the Cougars went to the line 12 times and converted 11 shots, while Duncan went six times and converted five.
Baskets from Gilliam and Robinson down the stretch were able to give the victory to Ada and send Duncan packing with a 13-13 season.
Three Ada players were in double figures, as Gilliam led the way with 14, Shannon had 13 and Robinson had 11 points to go with four blocked shots.
Duncan got a game-high 21 points from Kevin Wilson.
