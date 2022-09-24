OKLAHOMA CITY — The Ada High School softball team scored six runs in the top of the third inning and turned back Classen SAS 8-5 in a District 4A-2 matchup Thursday night.
Coach Jeremy Strong’s bunch improved to 17-10 overall and 7-5 in 4A-2 play, while the Lady Comets dipped to 12-12 and 7-5. Ada is now in the No. 4 spot in the district standings and Classen SAS is in the No. 5 spot due to the tie-breaker.
The Lady Cougars are back in action at 5 p.m. Monday, hosting Tishomingo. Ada wraps up the regular season at 5 p.m. Tuesday at Davis.
In the big third inning, the Lady Cougars piled up seven hits. The big blows were a two-run triple by Jakobi Williams and an RBI triple by Karsyn Woods on back-to-back at-bats, back-to-back RBI hits from Abbey Strong and Bradi Odom and an infield hit by Addi Hill that pushed across a run.
Rylynn Truett also cracked a double and score a run in the momentum-stealing inning.
The Lady Cougars scored single runs in the fourth and fifth frames to build an 8-1 lead. Classen SAS then made it close with two runs in the bottom of the fifth and two more in the sixth before the comeback fell short.
Odom, who has seen her batting average raise to .450 on the season during a recent hot streak, finished 3-for-4 with a double and two RBIs. Truett finished 2-for-4 with two doubles and a run scored, while Strong went 2-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored.
Woods blasted a pair of triples in a 2-for-4 outing and scored twice, while Josie Morgan went 2-for-3 with two runs scored for the visitors.
Williams also had two hits in a 14-hit AHS offense.
Isabella Hardeman led an 11-hit Classen SAS offense, going 3-for-4 with a double, an RBI and a run scored. Hazel McBride finished 2-for-2 with a walk and two runs scored for the home team, while Raelee Hernandez finished 3-for-4 and drove in a run.
Odom was the winning pitcher for Ada. She struck out 10, walked four and allowed three earned runs in a complete-game outing. Hardeman absorbed the loss for the Lady Comets. She struck out nine with no walks in seven full innings.
Perkins-Tryon stuns
Byng in seventh inning
PERKINS — The Byng High School softball team was three outs away from a big District 4A-2 road win over Perkins-Tryon Thursday night.
However, those outs never materialized.
The Lady Demons scored four runs in the bottom of the seventh inning — including a walk-off, two-RBI single by Jaelin Cox — to stun Byng 4-3.
Perkins-Tryon improved to 18-9 overall and 11-1 in the district, while Byng fell to 12-18 and 9-3. Perkins is just behind 4A-2 leader Tecumseh (12-1) in the standings, while the Lady Pirates are firmly in the No. 3 spot.
Hannah Wolfe started the Perkins rally by getting hit with a pitch. After a fielder’s choice, Madison Kastl walked and Addi Brown reached on an error to load the bases.
Ashley Larson belted a two-RBI double to get Perkins within 3-2.
After a strikeout — the second out of the inning — Cox came up with the clutch hit that completed the rally.
Byng collected eight hits in the contest, including two apiece from Hannah Wort and Havyn Miller. Wort finished 2-for-3 with a triple and two runs scored, while Miller also went 2-for-3.
Joelee Williams also tripled and knocked in a run, while Torri Gustin slapped a double. Alona Cooper-Rochovitz went 1-for-2 with two RBIs and two sacrifice flies.
Larson led an eight-hit Perkins offense, going 3-for-4 with a triple, a double, two RBIs and a run scored. Kastl finished 2-for-3 with a walk and a run scored as the leadoff hitter for the hosts.
Larson was the winning pitcher for the Lady Demons. She struck out three, walked two and allowed three earned runs in the solid complete-game outing. Wort was the hard-luck loser for Byng. She fanned eight, walked just one and allowed just one earned run in 6.2 innings of work.
The Lady Pirates committed three errors in the contest.
Byng was at Latta on Friday and travels to Tecumseh at 5 p.m. Monday for another District 4A-2 matchup. The Lady Pirates then face local foe Konawa at 5 p.m. Tuesday in another road game.
