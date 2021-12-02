The Ada High School Wrestling team kicks off its 2021-22 season with a home dual with rival Durant tonight inside the Cougar Activity Center.
A junior high dual will begin at 6 p.m. with the varsity taking the mat at approximately 7 p.m.
The Cougars will lean on four seniors heading into the bout with the Lions — Tre Ivy at 152 pounds, Phillip Cravatt at 113 pounds, Brogan Cochran at 182 pounds and Parker Fishburn at 120 pounds.
"We are excited to get back on the mat. Our kids have had a great preseason," said Ada head coach Kyle Bohannon. "We have four seniors that have set a great tempo for us."
Ivy is one of two returning state qualifiers on the roster. Junior Kaden Gallagher also qualified for state as a sophomore. Bohannon believes even more of his wrestlers can punch their tickets in 2022 if they continue to improve and work hard. Junior Jose Palma made it to state in 2020.
Ada also has five female wrestlers that will compete in tournaments this season. They include sophomores Emilee Vineyard and Mia Sweet and freshmen Ellababe Fisher, Natalia Palma and Emonie Inman.
Following is the probable Ada wrestling lineup entering tonight's matchup with the Lions:
106: Ellababe Fisher, 9th grade
113: Phillip Cravatt, 12th grade
120: Parker Fishburn, 12th grade
126: Carver Gregory, 9th grade
138: Jose Palma, 11th grade
152: Tre Ivy, 12th grade
152: JB Coyle, 9th grade
160: Kaden Gallagher, 11th grade
160: Randy Beshear, 11th grade
170: Will Johnson, 9th grade
170: Samuel Jordan, 10th grade
182: Jagger Caldwell, 10th grade
182: Brogen Cochran, 12th grade
195: William Thomas, 11th grade
195: Logan Prince, 11th grade
220: Caden Balthrop, 11th grade
HWT: Jacob Thomas, 10th grade
The Cougars travel to the Blanchard Tournament on Friday and Saturday and are at Carl Albert Dec. 7.
