Ada High tennis teams have strong showings at Ardmore

The Ada High School boys tennis team made it two in a row.
The Cougars captured the championship of the Ardmore Tournament on Monday after claiming the top spot at the Carl Albert Tournament over the weekend.
The Ada girls squad finished third at Ardmore on Tuesday, while Byng was right behind in fourth.
BOYS
The Ada boys also captured the title in each event en route to 52 team points. Duncan was runner-up at 39, and Durant was third at 38. Byng ended up fourth at 36.
In No. 1 Singles, Christian Siegle defeated Carson Villalon of Duncan 6-3, 6-2 in the title match.
Jonathon Cloar won the No. 2 Singles bracket after Kade Gillmore of Byng had to withdraw due to an injury. Cloar had won the first set 6-3 and led 2-1 in set No. 2 before the injury happened.
In No. 1 Doubles, Ada’s Reese Siegle and Landon Swopes cruised to a 6-1, 6-0 win over Alex Pavel and Jacob Whitwell of Ardmore. The No. 1 Doubles tandem of Winston Brown of Ada B and Arnold of Durant teamed up to defeat Bateman and McKay of Tecumseh 6-4, 6-2 for ninth place.
Noah Watkins and Ryan McCortney of Ada strolled to a 6-3, 6-0 victory over Lincoln Fitts and Nick Johnson of Duncan in the No. 2 Doubles championship match.
The Cougars are now off until traveling to the Duncan Tournament at Oklahoma City Tennis Center March 23.
GIRLS
The Duncan Lady Demons captured the team title at the Ardmore Tournament with 50 points, followed by the host Lady Tigers at 52. Ada grabbed third place with 38 points, followed by Byng at 34 and Seminole at 32.
Ada’s No. 2 Doubles team of Jillian Brassfield and Ahna Redwine paced the AHS effort with a second-place finish. They dropped a 6-1, 7-6 decision to Alexis Giles and Sydney White of Duncan in the title match.
Makayla Freeman and Gentri Langley battled to a fifth-place finish in No. 1 Doubles after defeating Albert and Kemna of Lawton MacArthur 6-1, 6-1.
Abby Machetta of Ada finished third in No. 2 Singles after turning back Autumn Jefferson of Ardmore 6-3, 6-4.
Ava Bolin of Ada dropped a 6-1, 6-2 decision to Maliya Metzger of Ardmore in the No. 1 Singles third-place match.
The Ada girls team will now take an extended break before returning to action March 25 at the Duncan Tournament, hosted by the OKC Tennis Center.
The Byng team of Aubrey Colombe and Trenity Miller knocked off Waters and Waters of Seminole 6-1, 7-5 for third place in No. 1 Doubles.
In No. 2 Doubles, Livi Colombe and McKinley Eakens got the best of Bell and Deluna of Lawton MacArthur 6-2, 6-4 in the fifth-place match.
Hope Rice of Byng also finished fifth after rallying past Hanna Swanner of Tecumseh 4-6, 7-5, 10-8 in No. 1 Single.
Byng’s No. 2 Singles player Emma Underwood dropped a 6-1, 6-2 decision to McKinlea Snider of Seminole a fifth-place match.
