SULPHUR — The Ada High softball team kept coming back and coming back before running out of time in an 18-13 loss to Class 3A No. 14 Rattan Thursday before the rains came during the 3rd Annual Turnpike Showdown in Sulphur.
Ada opened play with an 8-4 loss to Class 5A No. 14 Plainview before dumping Davis 12-1. The Turnpike Showdown, which was hosted by both Sulphur and Roff on Day 1 before being washed out about the halfway point at both sites, was moved to Silo (the Roff portion) and Caddo (the Sulphur games) on Friday due to the wet fields. As of press time, the plan was to play today’s bracket play at Sulphur.
Ada dropped to 3-9 on the season after the tough loss to Rattan. The Lady Rams improved 11-6 after falling to Plainview by a 14-9 count earlier in the day. The Lady Indians used the two victories to improve to 4-4.
Rattan 18, Ada 13
After scoring a single run in the top of the first inning, Rattan erupted for nine runs in the second to put Ada in an early 10-0 hole.
The Lady Cougars responded with five runs in the bottom of the second to cut the deficit in half at 10-5.
Both teams scored a run apiece in the third inning to make it 11-6 and the score stayed that way heading into a wild sixth frame. Rattan score seven runs in the top of the sixth and it looked like the Lady Rams had finally buried Ada. But the Lady Cougars answered with seven runs of their own in the bottom of the sixth before the rally finally ended and time ran out.
Ada freshman Jordynn Bellville hit a two-RBI double to drive in Ada’s final runs of the game.
The Lady Cougars piled up 19 hits in the game and got home runs from freshman Kieranie “Kiki” Williams and junior slugger Jakobi Williams. It was the first home run of Kiki’s young varsity career — a two-run shot in the bottom of the second inning.
Tyley Dotson, Gracie Dotson and Rylynn Truett all had three hits apiece to lead Ada at the plate. Tyley Dotson finished 3-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored, Gracie Dotson went 3-for-3 with two runs scored and Truett ended up 3-for-4 with an RBI and two runs scored.
Abbey Strong went 2-for-4 with three RBIs and two runs scored from the top of the AHS lineup and Jakobi Williams finished 2-for-4 with two RBIs and two runs scored. Ariana Munoz and Josie Morgan added two hits each for the Lady Cougars, who didn’t commit a single error in the contest.
Shaelynn Hokett led a 22-hit Rattan barrage, going 4-for-5 with a double and two runs scored. Cailin Jamison, Courtney Reese and Selena Taylor all had three hits each for the Lady Rams. Jamison finished 3-for-5 with two RBIs and a run scored, Reese went 3-for-4 with a double and three runs scored and Taylor ended her day 3-for-3 with two walks, three RBIs and two runs scored.
Delaynie Ross finished 2-for-4 with a home run, a walk, four RBIs and two runs scored for Rattan.
Plainview 8, Ada 4
Every run in the game was scored in the first three innings as neither team could manage a score over the final three dreams.
The Lady Cougars finished with 11 hits, led by Ariana Munoz, Abbey Strong, Jakobi Williams and Tyley Dotson. Munoz finished 2-for-3 with a double and two runs scored; Strong went 2-for-3 with a run scored; Williams finished 2-for-2 with an RBI and Tyley Dotson ended up 2-for-3 with a double, an RBI and a run scored.
Rylynn Truett also slapped a double and drove in a run for Ada.
Hattie Nance led Painview’s 16-hit attack, going 3-for-3 with two runs scored. Brooklyn Stricker went 2-for-3 with three RBIs and a run scored, while Kirra Gooden went 2-for-2 with a walk and a run scored. Brooklyn Charnock doubled for the Lady Indians.
Ada 12, Davis 1
The Lady Cougars gave up a run in the top of the first inning and didn’t allow another score in the five-inning contest.
Ada scored five runs in the bottom of the first inning to take the lead for good and then tacked on three runs in the third inning and four more in the fourth frame.
Jakobi Williams swung a big bat for Ada, going 2-for-3 with a home run, a double, two RBIs and two runs scored. Tyley Dotson paced Ada’s 13-hit attack, finishing 3-for-4 with three runs scored.
Jordynn Bellville went 2-for-3 with a double, four RBIs and two runs scored for the Lady Cougars, while Abbey Strong need up 2-for-2 with a triple and two runs scored.
Alexis Barnes and Adison Ryan had two hits apiece for the Lady Wolves.
Ada is scheduled to host Vanoss at 4:30 p.m. on Monday.
