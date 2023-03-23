LATTA — The Ada High softball team broke open a tight game with a seven-run volley in the top of the fourth inning and defeated local rival Latta 10-4 Tuesday evening at Swanson Field.
Ada improved to 1-1 after its first win of the spring, while Latta dropped to 3-5. Both teams will compete in the 2023 Beast of the East Tournament in Stonewall today. Ada is scheduled to play Tecumseh JV at 11:30 a.m. while Latta squares off against another local foe — the Vanoss Lady Wolves — at 12:50 p.m.
The Lady Cougars strung together nine hits during the pivotal second-inning burst. Kierannie Williams and Abbey Strong both cracked RBI doubles in the frame. Tyley Dotson also doubled during the run and Ada got two singles from Jakobi Williams and base hits from Rylynn Truett, Josie Morgan, Sam King and Ariana Munoz.
The Lady Cougars finished with 15 total hits. Tyley Dotson led the way, going 4-for-4 with a two-run homer in the top of the seventh innings and three runs scored. Morgan finished 3-for-4 with an RBI and two runs scored.
Jakobi Williams and Strong chipped in two hits apiece for the Lady Cougars, while King drove in a pair of runs.
Latta finished with seven hits in the contest. Laraby Jennings went 2-for-4 and drove in a run to pace the home team. Audrey Forshay went 1-for-2 with a double, two walks and a run scored.
Jolee Myers ended up 1-for-2 with a walk and two RBIs for the Lady Panthers. Kate Williams, Ryan Gray and Ayzia Booth had Latta’s other base hits.
The Lady Panthers were hurt by four errors in the contest.
