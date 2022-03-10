Who could have imagined the Ada High girls boys soccer teams would record a pair of perfect 10s on the same day? That’s exactly what they did in a Monday night home matchup with Atoka.
The Ada girls shut out the Lady Wampus Cats 10-0 to start an AHS sweep and the Ada boys posted an identical 10-victory in the nightcap.
The Lady Cougars and the Ada boys both improved to 2-1 on the year. The Ada girls dropped a 4-1 decision to Noble last Friday and the Bears defeated the Ada boys via a 2-0 count.
No reports were received on those two Ada losses.
Both AHS squads are at Del City tonight.
GIRLS
Ada 10, Atoka 0
Junior Angie Long got Ada’s offensive frenzy going by scoring on a cross from Izzy McGinley five minutes into the game.
Sophomore McKyala Rios scored a goal minutes later to give Ada a quick 2-0 lead.
Araceli Cruz, Ariana Solorio, Marybeth Johnson and Maryanne Criswell followed with a goal apiece to push the AHS advantage to 6-0.
Konner Bickerstaff scored off a header and McGinley finished with a hat trick for the Lady Cougars.
“This was a true team win and I am proud of the girls’ hard work,” said Ada girls coach Hannah McCullough.
BOYS
Ada 10, Atoka 0
Junior Sam Rhynes led Ada with a hat trick and Emilio Benton and Jonah Ascension each had two goals apiece for the Cougars.
Tyler Walker, Blake Vick and Oscar Gutierrez rounded out the AHS scoring with a goal apiece.
“The boys played well. The entire team got the win with everyone contributing,” said Ada boys coach Cole Jones. “We will head to Del City (tonight) for a tough matchup. I am very proud of how our boys bounced back (from the loss to Noble) and their attitudes and work ethic.”
