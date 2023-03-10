ATOKA — The Ada High School girls soccer team got a pair of goals from senior Ariana Solorio in a 4-1 road win over Atoka Tuesday night.
The Lady Cougars defeated Durant 2-0 in a Monday road contest and are now 2-1 on the year.
The Ada boys saw their offensive kick into high gear in an 8-2 rout of the Wampus Cats. The Cougars, now 1-2, had dropped a tough 6-4 decision to Durant.
Del City was scheduled to visit Ada on Thursday but that doubleheader was postponed until April 24 due to a flooded Ada High soccer field.
Both Ada teams will now take a break until hosting arch-rival McAlester on March 21.
GIRLS
Ada 4, Atoka 1
Ada girls coach Cole Jones said he was proud of his team’s effort at Atoka.
“We played the majority of the game very well,” he said. “I asked the girls to get the ball off of their foot faster and make more off-the-ball movements and they did just that. I am very excited about how they continue to listen to me and want to grow as a team.”
The Lady Cougars also got goals from Angie Long and Isabella King.
Ada’s defense was strong throughout the contest. One of the defensive leaders for Ada was senior defender Karris Eaves.
“Atoka scored from a great shot that hit the top right of the net from about 25 yards away but other than that one opportunity, our defense was solid,” Jones said.
Ada 2, Durant 0
Jones admittedly was frustrated with his team’s performance against the Lady Lions, especially in the first half.
“We played terribly in the first half as everyone tried to do too much. We had plenty of scoring opportunities but could not finish,” he said. “This led to frustration which then led to us not playing the way we know how to.”
Junior Mckayla Rios scored a breakaway goal to put Ada on top 1-0 at the intermission. Ariana Solorio added a second-half goal off an assist from Konner Bickerstaff.
“We played much better in the second half,” Jones said. “I was extremely proud of the ball movement in the second half and how much we cleaned up our play. We still have to get better at finishing more of our chances but it was exciting to see them fix bad technique during halftime.”
BOYS
Ada 8, Atoka 2
Seven different players scored a goal for Ada as the Cougars buried Atoka.
Sophomore Oscar Gutierrez scored a pair of goals for Ada. Other Cougar players who punched the ball into the net included Emilio Benton, Michael Leubscher, Steven Stout, Samuel Rhynes, Caden Mitchell and Angel Velazquez.
“The game was played during heavy rain, but that didn’t slow down the attack from the Cougars,” said Ada head coach Larry Morgan Jr.
Emilio Benton registered two assists in the match.
Durant 6, Ada 4
The contest with back and forth from the start.
The Lions led 2-0 early, but the Cougars clawed back to grab a 3-2 lead early in the second half.
Durant surged to a 5-3 lead before Ada got within 5-4 with a late goal.
“While pushing high to tie the game, we were caught on the counterattack for one final goal,” Morgan Jr. said.
Ada goals game from Michael Leubscher, Steven Stout, Emilio Benton and Sam Rhynes.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.