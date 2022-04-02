OKLAHOMA CITY — The Ada High School boys tennis team brought home the championship Tuesday at the Crossings Christian Tournament.
Ada finished with 32 team points followed by host Crossings Christian at 24. Deer Creek and Duncan tied for third with 22 points apiece.
The Ada girls squad finished fourth in the girls portion of the tournament that was held on Monday in Oklahoma City.
Deer Creek won that team title with 28 points, followed by Ducan at 24 and Bishop McGuinness at 20. Ada was a point behind at 19.
The complete results are listed below.
———o———
GIRLS
Monday, March 28
Crossings Christian Tournament
Team Standings
1. Deer Creek 32
2. Duncan 24
3. Bishop McGuinness 20
4. ADA 19
5. Crossings Christian 18
6. Mount St. Mary 17
7. Durant 9
tie Yukon 9
Ada Individual Results
SINGLES
1. Ava Bolin (Ada) def. Maggie Brown (Mount St. Mary) 6-2, 6-3 (3rd Place)
2. Eden Boggs (Ada) def. Emma Carey (Durant) 6-4, 6-0 (5th Place)
DOUBLES
1. Jessi Bolin/Lilly Cadenhead (Ada) def. Alexis Lambert/Shelby O’Steen (Mount St. Mary) 6-0, 7-5 (5th Place)
2. Vani Ellis/Maria Roquemoore (Mount St. Mary) def. Zoey Brown/Jerzie O’Neal (Ada) 6-3, 6-3 (3rd Place)
Up Next: Ada Tournament today at Ada Tennis Center.
BOYS
Tuesday, March 29
Crossings Christian Tournament
Team Standings
1. ADA 32
2. Crossings Christian 24
3. Deer Creek 22
tie Duncan 22
5. Yukon 17
6. Bishop McGuinness 13
7. Mount St. Mary 12
8. Durant 6
Ada Individual Results
SINGLES
1. Halston Redwine (Ada) def. Ben VanLandingham (Crossings Christian) 6-0, 6-2 (1st Place)
2. Carson Hancock (Deer Creek) def. Drew Lillard (Ada) 6-1, 6-2 (1st Place)
DOUBLES
1. Graham Clark/Parker Dillon (Crossings Christian) def. Tate Danielson/Jackson Swopes (Ada) 7-5, 3-6, (10-5) (1st Place)
2. Brady Bacon/Boady Ross (Ada) def. Carson Hughes/Renji Lin (Duncan) 6-3, 6-3 (1st Place)
Up Next: The Ada boys hosted their own Ada Tournament Friday. The Cougars travel to Heritage Hall on April 8.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.