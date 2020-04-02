Gabriel “Gabe” Simons will never, ever forget the last official baseball activity of his senior season with the East Central University baseball team.
Was it hitting a walk-off home run to beat arch-rival Southeastern? Nope.
Was it making a spectacular catch from his spot in center field to close out a win in the Great American Conference post-season tournament? Wrong again.
How about stealing home for the game-winning run against league-leading Oklahoma Baptist? That’s not it.
Simons and his Tiger teammates were forced to run five triangles after practice that day as punishment for something head coach Lloyd Gage didn’t like.
It doesn’t sound like a fun chore at all. Simons said they had to complete five in under 65 seconds each.
I had him explain exactly what a triangle entailed, for those of us who have never had the pleasure of experiencing one.
“It’s probably the worst punishment I’ve ever been through,” Simons admitted. “A triangle is where you start at home plate, you run to the right-field fence down the line. Then you sprint straight across to the left-field foul pole, and then you spriny all the way home.”
All throughout the day — back on March 12 — Simons had heard rumblings that all spring sports in the Great American Conference were going to be postponed indefinitely, so it wasn’t a total shock when Gage texted the team to call a special meeting that night to break the bad news.
“We kind of had an idea that it was going to happen that day. We had a normal practice. It was kind of weird because I thought this could be my last practice,” Simons recalled. “I saw where another conference had already done it. I thought if one was going to do it, they were all going to do it — kind of a domino effect. I was trying to prepare myself, but after I heard it, I was like WOW. It seemed like just yesterday I was a freshman, and now I’m finished.”
Simons’ college baseball career couldn’t have started off much better at Murray State College in Tishomingo.
“I was named player of the week and hit over .400. Not a lot of freshmen get an opportunity to play, but luckily I won a spot. I hit well and played defense well,” he said.
The Aggies were ranked No. 1 in the NJCAA Baseball Coaches Association poll for a chunk of the season and advanced to the NJCAA Division II World Series.
“That was one of the greatest feelings. We walked in and were ranked No. 1, and everyone was looking at you. We had Murray written across our chest. We were the bad guys,” he said. “It’s one of those feelings that you can’t describe because it’s so unreal that you get that opportunity to be there.”
Unfortunately, the Aggies suffered some injuries to their pitching staff and went 0-2 after a pair of high-scoring losses — 11-9 to Lansing and 12-7 to Phoenix College.
Simons said he was infected with the ol’ “sophomore slump” the following year at Murray State.
“My average went down, and I got discouraged and got in my own head,” he said. “Later on, I realized you have to get out of your own head. It’s all mental. That’s what it comes down to.”
Simons spent the 2018 season at Northeastern in Tahlequah, and his batting average continued to struggle. Nonetheless, he enjoyed his experiences there.
“I had a wonderful time and had some great friends. It just didn’t work out. I loved the team ... but it just didn’t feel like home to me.
Ada is where his heart is. Simons had a stellar senior season at Ada High School and was glad to return to his roots. He was also reunited with Gage, who coached him as a freshman at Murray State. He also got reunited with ECU teammate Anderson Allen, Gage’s son. The two had played together at Ada High and became the best of friends. The band was back together for one more run.
Simons’ career had literally come full circle.
“I grew up at coach Gage’s house. I was always over there,” Simons said.
Simons was starting to go on a tear at the plate before the postponement. Over the Tigers’ last seven games, he hit .319 with three home runs, three doubles, eight RBIs and five runs scored.
The Tigers were also trending in the right direction. When play stopped, ECU was 8-15 overall and 5-7 in GAC play. That doesn’t sound stellar unless you consider the Tigers won just nine total games in 2019 and only five total in 2018.
One of Simons’ least favorite things to do during his shortened senior season at ECU is now one of his fondest memories.
“Looking back, waking up at 5:20 every morning to go run on that stinking football field or inside that dang basketball gym — I hated it at the time,” he said. “But now that I look back, that was some of the greatest memories I had with the guys. We grew as a team and developed as a unit.”
Earlier this week the NCAA announced that seniors who had seasons canceled by the new coronavirus pandemic would be eligible for another year. Simons is undecided whether or not he’s going to take the NCAA up on its generous offer.
“I have thought about it and still am. But I have so many opportunities in my life coming up that it would be hard to do. But it’s still a possibility. I’m still praying about it,” he said.
