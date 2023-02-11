The Ada High School girls wrestling team will send four competitors to the 2023 Girls Wrestling Regional Tournament Monday and Tuesday at Sallisaw High School.
The most experienced grappler of the Ada contingent is sophomore EllaBabe Fisher, who qualified for state as a freshman.
“She has wrestled some really great competition this season and placed high in all of the tournaments she competed in,” said Ada High wrestling coach Kyle Bohannon. “She has improved greatly from a season ago. She has great mat awareness and has been really punishing her opponents when given the opportunity. We are excited to see her wrestle at regionals next week.”
Fisher will compete in the 100-pound weight class and is 15-5 on the year. She finished first during the Cougars’ trip to Gulf Shores, Alabama, and was runner-up at both the Midwestern Conference Tournament and the Glenpool Tournament. Fisher finished third at a tournament in Wilburton.
Other Ada girls wrestlers making the trip to Sallisaw include junior Natalia Palma and the freshmen pair of Makenna Howell and Rielly Vietzke.
“On senior night was the first real opportunity for our girls to all wrestle in a dual together and all four came out with a big win,” Bohannon said. “They have really worked hard this season preparing for this upcoming week.”
Vietzke will compete in the 105-pound weight class and is 10-9 on the season. She has a third-place showing at the Midwestern Conference meet under her belt.
“Reilly has really come on strong at the end of the season, finishing third at the conference tournament and coming off a big pin on senior night,” Bohannon said.
Howell sports a record of 15-6 and will compete in the 145-pound weight class. She was second at both Gulf Shores and Glenpool, third in Wilburton and the recent All State Junior High Tournament and fourth in the conference event.
“Makenna has had a great freshman season, placing at all of the tournaments she has competed in and finishing third at Junior High All State last weekend,” Bohannon said. “She has been battle-tested all season, been pushed on the mat and is really coming on strong at the end. We are excited to see her compete at regionals this week.”
Palma is 13-6 on the year and will compete in the 170-pound weight class. She captured a championship at Glenpool, was third at both Gulf Shores and Wilburton and finished fourth in the conference tournament.
“Natalia is a hard worker in and out of the wrestling room and has improved greatly from a season ago when she was one match away from qualifying (for state). We are excited to see her back at regionals this week,” Bohannon said.
Other schools represented at the regional include Arkoma, Bethel, Billings, Bixby, Bristow, Broken Arrow, Broken Bow, Catoosa, Chandler, Claremore, Cleveland, Coweta, Daniel Webster, Dewar, Durant, Edison Prep, Ft. Gibson, Glenpool, Grove, Harrah, Henryetta, Hilldale, Holland Hall, Hulbert, Inola, Jay, Kiefer, Locust Grove, Mannford, McAlester, McClain, McLoud, Miami, Morris, Nathan Hale, Newkirk, Okmulgee, Oologah-Talala, Owasso, Pawhuska, Pawnee, Perkins-Tryon, Ponca City, Poteau, Prague, Pryor, Sallisaw, Sand Springs, Sapulpa, Sequoyah Tahlequah, Shawnee, Skiatook, Stillwater, Stilwell, Tahlequah, Tecumseh, Union, Vian, Vinita, Wagoner, Warner, Wilburton/Moyers, Will Rogers and Wilson (Henryetta).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.