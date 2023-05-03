Ada finished the first round with an impressive team score of 327, six shots ahead of second-place Bishop McGuinness who came to the clubhouse with a score of 333. Fort Gibson was third at 335, Clinton followed at 347 and Elk City was fifth at 355.
“It’s a good spot to be in but we gotta do it again tomorrow,” said Ada head coach Ron Anderson.
Ada’s London Wilson was in second place in the medalist race after shooting a first-round score of 75. Layne Ailshie of Fort Gibson held down the top spot after Day 1 with a 73. Ada’s Beans Factor kept herself in the title hunt with a 76.
Ava Manwell shot a first-round score of 85 followed by Ava Patterson with a 91 and Brokylyn Black with a 97. Patterson and Black recorded their best rounds of the spring.
“London smoked it all day. Beans and Ava Patterson were on fire then struggled on the back nine,” Anderson said. “It was good to see Ava Manwell and Brooklyn shot their best rounds of the year.”
The final round is scheduled to be played today back at the Prairie West Golf Course.
