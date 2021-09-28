HOLDENVILLE — The Ada High School cross country teams won both the girls and boys team titles at the Blue and Gold Invitational held Saturday at Holdenville Lake.
The Lady Cougars finished with a team score of 71, well ahead of second-place Coalgate which totaled 105 points. Wynnewood was third at 110 followed by Stuart at 124 and Latta at 134.
Ada also dominated the boys race, finished with 49 points followed by Henryetta with 75 and Battiest with 118. Bristow was fourth at 136 followed by Latta at 150.
“I am very proud of our young runners. They have persevered through injuries, illness, and weather this season,” said Ada High School cross country coach Hannah McCullough. “The girls and boys teams have both worked very hard for this achievement.”
ADA GIRLS
Freshman Peyton “Beans” Factor led the Ada charge with a sixth-place finish in a time of 15:56.
Two other Ada runners also cracked the Top 10. Junior Ariana Solorio was eighth with a time of 16:08 and freshman EllaBabe Fisher was ninth in 16:12.
Ada junior Mikkiya Sloan just missed a Top 20 finish, settling in the No. 21 spot in 17:26. Sophomore Isabella King was next at 18:38.
A total of 47 runners competed in the two-mile run.
LATTA GIRLS
Latta’s Angelle Jimenez finished second in the girl’s race in 15:07. Coalgate product Reese Salle won the medalist race with a time of 14:59.0
Brooke Gragg of Latta finished 26th in 18:08 and Chloe Miller was right behind at 27th with a time of 18:12. Kyndal Schlup finished the race in 21:22.
ADA BOYS
Ada got a sixth-place finish from junior Jose Palma in the boys 5000 Meter Run with a time of 20:24.
The Cougars had four other runners finish in the Top 15.
Sophomore Emilio Benton was ninth in 20:47, sophomore Carlos Morales was 11th in 20:56, junior Sam Rhynes ended up 14th in 21:11 and sophomore Caden Mitchell, the kicker for the Ada High football team, was 15th in 21:14.
Ada junior Elliott Riden finished in the No. 22 spot in 21:55.
A total of 45 athletes competed in the boys race.
LATTA BOYS
Brayden Hill paced the Latta effort, finishing third with a time 19:52. Brayden Stovall of Battiest won the medalist crown in 19:33 followed by Xander Lollis of Henryetta in 19:49.
Abraham Tellez cracked the Top 20 for Latta, finishing 20th with a time of 21:46.
