Ada golfers turn in big second round at Ardmore

ARDMORE — The Ada High School golf team used a strong second round — its best one of the spring — to finish fifth in the rugged 2021 Ardmore Invitational held Monday at the Dornick Hills Golf Course.
Ada — ranked No. 4 in Class 4A — followed a first-round score of 339 with a 316 in the afternoon session to finish with a total score of 655.
Class 6A No. 1 Edmond North dominated the tournament, finishing with a winning score of 295-289—584. Class 6A No. 6 Stillwater was second at 297-296—593 and Duncan (No. 2 in Class 5A) was a distant third at 314-322—636.
Heritage Hall, No. 2 in Class 4A, finished 16 strokes ahead of the Cougars at 326-313—639 in the fourth spot.
“Today was the first tournament that I felt like we regressed a little. It was kind of cool starting the day but ended up being a perfect day to play golf and we did not play very well, at least in the morning,” said Ada head coach Robbie Powell.
“The afternoon we shot our best round of the season, but it was pretty much pressure-free because we were out of contention after the morning round,” he continued. “This gives us a really good reminder that you won’t win a tournament during the first round of a tournament, but you can certainly hurt your chances greatly if you get off to a slow start.”
Edmond North had four of the top five individual scores from the tournament. Jordan Wilson won the medalist crown with a 69-73—142. Parker Sands also shot a 142 (71-71) for the Huskies. Shane Herlihy of Edmond North was third at 76-67—143 while teammate Bo Burton was fifth at 74-71—145.
Grant Gudgel of Stillwater also shot an identical 145 (74-71).
Senior Michael Huff led Ada’s squad with an 83-72—155.
“Michael Huff did have his best tournament of the season. I hope he can continue with that type of play,” Powell said.
Mack Weems was next at 85-82—167. Other Cougar scores were David Johnson, 88-81—169, Derek Layton, 83-87—170 and David Anderson, 92-81—173.
The Cougars are now off until competing in the Guthrie Blue Jay Bash scheduled for April 29 at Lake Hefner Golf Course in Oklahoma City.
Monday, April 19
2021 Ardmore Invitational
At Dornick Hills Golf Course
Team Standings
Edmond North 295 289 584
Stillwater 297 296 593
Duncan #1 314 322 636
Heritage Hall 326 313 639
Ada 339 316 655
Lawton High 330 326 656
Mustang 343 326 669
Guthrie 325 345 670
Bishop McGuiness 344 348 692
Altus 358 339 697
Duncan #2 368 357 725
Plainview 372 356 728
Kingston 364 365 729
Pauls Valley 371 359 730
Ardmore 368 366 734
Tuttle 379 359 738
Edmond Santa Fe 367 390 757
Durant 397 370 767
Turner 399 387 786
Individual Top 5
Jordan Wilson (Edmond North) 69 73 142
Parker Sands (Edmond North) 71 71 142
Shane Herlihy (Edmond North) 76 67 143
Grant Gudgel (Stillwater) 74 71 145
Bo Burton ( Edmond North) 74 71 145
Ada Individual Results
Michael Huff 83 72 155
Mack Weems 85 82 167
David Johnson 88 81 169
Derek Layton 83 87 170
David Anderson 92 81 173
