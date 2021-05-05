WEATHERFORD — The Ada High School boys golf team brought home the championship from the Class 4A Regional Tournament held Monday at the Prairie West Golf Course in Weatherford.
The Cougars turned in a two-round score of 317-295—612, easily outdistancing second-place Tuttle who finished with a score of 330-343—673. Cache settled in at No. 3 with a score of 359-349-708.
How dominant were the Cougars? They also had four players in the Top 5 of the medalist race.
Mack Weems won the individual regional championship with a score of 77-71—148. Michael Huff was runner up at 79-73— 152. Huff needed two playoff holes to edge Koen King of Tuttle, who also shot a 152.
David Johnson captured third pace at 79-76—155 and David Anderson was fifth at 82-75—157.
Derek Layton rounded out the Cougar scoring with an 87-79—166.
Ada now advances to the Class 4A State Tournament, scheduled for May 10-11 at the Winter Creek Golf & Country Club in Blanchard.
———o———
The Results
BOYS
CLASS 4A REGIONAL
Prairie West Golf Club
At Weatherford
Team Standings
1. Ada 317-295—612
2. Tuttle 330-343—673
3. Cache 359-349—708
4. Bridge Creek 417-389—806
5. Harrah 435-412—847
6. Weatherford 430—442—872
7. Chickasha 459-487—946
Top 5 Individuals
1. Mack Weems (Ada) 77-71—148
2. Michael Huff (Ada) 79-73—152
3. Koen King (Tuttle) 77-75—152
4. David Johnson (Ada) 79-76—155
5. David Anderson (Ada) 82-75—157
Ada Individual Results
Derek Layton 87-79—166
