TISHOMINGO — At least the Ada High softball team went down swinging.
The Lady Cougars had been shut out for 10 straight innings against a talented, veteran Durant team Thursday during a District 5A-4 doubleheader at the Tishomingo Softball Complex.
However, the Lady Cougars scored three runs in the bottom of the fifth inning in Game 2 to break the drought. Durant won the opener 10-0 and completed the sweep with a 15-3 victory.
The Lady Lions improved to 16-9 overall and 9-1 in the district, while Ada dropped to 13-13 and 6-4. The Lady Cougars are tied with Glenpool for third place in the district standings.
Ada committed a combined 11 errors during the doubleheader and Durant out-hit the Lady Cougars by a count of 35-6.
The doubleheader was supposed to be played in Durant but had to be switched to Tishomingo due to wet field conditions.
Game 2
Durant 15, Ada 3
Elsa Munoz got Ada started in the bottom of the sixth with a one-out walk. After Abbey Strong grounded into a fielder’s choice, Josie Morgan was hit by a pitch. That opened the door for Amaya Frizell, who blasted a two-run triple off the wall in center field. Frizell scored on an RBI single by Jakobi Williams to give Ada its third run.
Durant’s top two hitters were Bellamy Knight and Kayce Polson. Knight finished 3-for-4 with two RBIs, while Polson went 3-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored.
Sawyer Stranger and Aubrey Tomlinson both launched triples for the Lady Lions, while Abi Gregory and Amree Wingfield supplied doubles.
Game 1
Durant 10, Ada 0
While Ada made its fair share mistakes, the Lady Cougars nearly pulled off a rare triple play — and some fans thought they had achieved it — during the bottom of the fifth.
With the bases loaded and no out, Ada freshman catcher Rylynn Truett fired down to first base and caught Durant’s Bellamy Knight a little too far off the base.
Jakobi Williams chased down Knight during a pickle for the first out and then fired a shot back to Truett who tagged Aubrey Tomlinson trying to score from third during the chaos. Truett then threw a strike to third baseman Abbey Strong to try and catch Hannah Kaler advancing to third but the field umpire determined the tag was just a bit late.
So far this season Truett has caught 17 opposing base runners stealing and has picked off nine more runners.
Truett had two of Ada’s three hits in the contest and Trenity Duvall had the Lady Cougars’ other base knock.
Sawyer Strange paced a 17-hit DHS offense, going 3-for-3 with two doubles and two runs scored. Kayce Polson went 3-for-3 with a double, two RBIs and a run scored, while Abi Gregory and Knight both added three hits each. Hannah Kaler hit a two-RBI double for the home team.
Gregory was the winning pitcher for Durant. She struck out eight, hit two batters and walked two in six shutout innings. Ada stranded eight base runners in the contest.
Chardoney Stick absorbed the loss. She struck out one and walked two in 5.1 innings.
The Lady Cougars will try to get back on track at 4 p.m. Monday when they host Konawa for Senior Night.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.