The young but super talented Ada High School girls tennis team was back to full strength Monday and that was bad news for the other teams in the weather-delayed Ada Tournament.
The Lady Cougars rolled to the team title with 62 points. Norman North was runner up at 57 points and Ardmore finished third at 48. Byng was next at 46 followed by Carl Albert at 42. Ada’s second team managed a sixth-place finish with 39 points.
Ava Bolin surged past Emma Underwood of Byng 6-1, 6-0 in the No. 1 Singles championship match.
In No. 2 Singles, Macy Lowrance of Ada held off Brandy Liu of Norman North in a thrilling 6-2, 0-6, 10-7 win in the title match.
Eden Boggs of Ada advanced to the third-place match in No. 1 Singles before being upended by Mackenzie Caddel of Norman North 6-1, 6-0.
Mallory Ross of Ada finished ninth in No. 2 Singles with a tight 9-7 victory over Harmony Moore of Byng.
Ada’s No. 1 Doubles squad of Jessi Bolin and Lilly Cadenhead knocked off Benson and Smith of Norman North 6-3, 6-4 to win the championship.
Jerzie O’Neal and Annabelle Peters were victorious in the No. 1 Doubles fifth-place match. They defeated Jillian Minter and Mallaree Osban of Guthrie 6-0, 6-3.
The Norman North combo of Bays and Hill knocked off Ada’s Caroline Bagwell and Zoey Brown 6-1, 6-1 in the championship match of No. 2 Doubles.
Byng’s Audrey Boatwright and Hope Moore defeated Ada’s Joelly Brassfield and Lincoln Smith 6-3, 6-1 in the No.2 Doubles seventh-place match.
The Lady Cougars are back in action on April 19 at the Durant Tournament.
BYNG RESULTS
Summer Wisner of Ardmore turned back CJ Lee of Byng 6-0, 6-3 in the third-place matchup in No. 2 Singles.
Ardmore struck again in No. 1 Doubles when the Tiger team of Paetn Mitchell and Joslyn Smith bested Jayci Cole and Presley Dickinson of Byng 6-2, 6-2 for third place.
And in No. 2 Doubles, the team of Mitchell and Tobin of Guthrie got the best of Byng’s Harmoni Moore and Bailey Reynolds by a 6-2, 6-0 count in the ninth-place contest.
———o———
Monday, April 18
GIRLS
Ada Tennis Tournament
Team Standings
1. Ada 62
2. Norman North 57
3. Ardmore 48
4. BYNG 46
5. Carl Albert 42
6. ADA II 39
7. Guthrie 34
8. Durant 33
tie Durant II 33
10. McAlester 23
Ada Individual Results
SINGLES
1. Ava Bolin (Ada) def. Emma Underwood (Byng) 6-1,6-0 (1st Place)
1. Mackenzie Caddel (Norman North) def. Eden Boggs (Ada II) 6-1,6-0 (3rd Place)
2. Macy Lowrance (Ada) def. Brandy Liu (Norman North) 6-2,0-6,10-7 (1st Place)
2. Mallory Ross (Ada II) def. Harmony Moore (Byng) 9-7 (9th Place)
DOUBLES
1. Jessi Bolin/Lilly Cadenhead (Ada) def. Benson/Smith (Norman North) 6-3,6-4 (1st Place)
2. Jerzie O’Neal/Annabelle Peters (Ada II) def. Minter/Osban (Guthrie) 6-0,6-3 (5th Place)
2. Bays/Hill (Norman North) def. Caroline Bagwell/Zoey Brown (Ada) 6-1,6-1 (1st Place)
2. Audrey Boatright/Hope Moore (Byng) def. Joelly Brassfield/Lincoln Smith (Ada II) 6-3,6-1 (7th Place)
Up Next: Ada girls at Durant Tournament on Tuesday, April 19.
Byng Individual Results
SINGLES
1. Ava Bolin (Ada) def. Emma Underwood (Byng) 6-1,6-0 (1st Place)
2. Summer Wisner (Ardmore) def. CJ Lee (Byng) 6-0, 6-3 (3rd Place)
DOUBLES
1. Paetn Mitchell/Joslyn Smith (Ardmore) def. Jayci Cole/Presley Dickinson (Byng) 6-2, 6-2 (3rd Place)
2. Audrey Boatright/Hope Moore (Byng) def. Joelly Brassfield/Lincoln Smith (Ada II) 6-3,6-1 (7th Place)
2. Mitchell/Tobin (Guthrie) def. Harmoni Moore/Bailey Reynolds (Byng) 6-2, 6-0 (9th Place)
